Brian Greenberg

CEO

    Brian Greenberg is the CEO of the Silicon Schools Fund, a not-for-profit investment fund seeking to accelerate the next generation of schools in the Bay Area of California. He was formerly the Chief Academic Officer of Envision Schools, a Bay Area charter management organization, and the Principal and Founder of Leadership Public Schools Hayward, one of the top charter schools in the state of California. Brian has worked as a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District, in politics on statewide and national campaigns, and in higher education at Carnegie Mellon University. He has served as a mentor principal for New Leaders for New Schools, was a Stanford University Principal Fellow, and is an Aspen Institute Pahara Fellow. Brian graduated from Dartmouth College and completed his Masters in Education at Harvard University.

    Blended Learning: Personalizing Education for Students

