Student diversity is becoming the rule rather than the exception in education systems across the world. Students bring to classroom different characteristics such as ability and disability, socio-economic background, race, ethnicity, and cultural background, beliefs and religion, and gender characteristics. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all (United Nations, 2015).
This course will be relevant to anybody with an interest in diversity and inclusion in education and those working within education.
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Week 1: Introduction to the Course and Conceptualising diversity in education
This week focuses on Conceptualising Diversity and Difference in education.
Week 2: Responding to diversity in education
This week focuses on Inclusion in Education and different ways of responding to student diversity.
Week 3: Experiencing diversity in education: barriers and facilitators
This week introduces different approaches to analyse educational contexts and educational responses: the medical, and social models, and the biopsychosocial approach. It also focuses on student voice and student experiences of inclusion and exclusion in education.
Week 4: Developing inclusive, equitable quality education for All
This week focuses on different responses to student diversity and their role in developing inclusive education: inclusive educators, individualised planning, differentiation, Inclusive Pedagogies, Universal Design for Learning. It also provides a short introduction to the challenges and resources to teaching different groups of students.
This course is very educational and informative. I enjoyed doing it and recommend it to all persons that are interested in inclusive education.
It was a very interesting and informing course. I gain a lot of insight to new information. Thanks very much.
