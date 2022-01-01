- Strategic Management
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
Future-Proof Organizations through Diversity. The guide to understand diversity, and drive inclusion and belonging in an organization.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand and identify demographic, cognitive and experiential diversity as a tool for solving challenges in an organization.
Implement and promote inclusive practices that allow a diverse organization to thrive.
Create and shape the spaces, environments and behaviors of an organization to ensure belonging of all its members.
·Examine why diversity without inclusion is not enough
·Understand what covering is and why it happens
·Apply inquiry to inclusion
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses feature a combination of graded quizzes to test and remember key learnings, as well as peer-review assignments with the goal of implementing the tools learned in an organizational context. The assignments were created by experts to encourage students to reflect on their own experience in organizations with diversity.
Anyone interested in promoting inclusivity and belonging in their organization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Diversity
In this course, we will arrive at the first port of our Diversity Inclusion and Belonging Journey, the Fundamentals of Diversity.
Cognitive and Experiential Diversity
In this course, we explore the nature of cognitive and experiential diversity, as understanding these invisible forms of diversity is essential to meet the needs of an organization.
Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations
Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations will help you as an individual, as a team, and an organization to better understand and implement policies and practices that emphasize and promote not only the inclusion but the belonging of all employees. It is aimed to cover the following objectives:
Diversity with Inclusion in Organizations
For any group to perform at its best, it’s important that its members feel valued.
Instructors
Celia De AncaDirector of the Center for Diversity in Global Management at IE University
Brendan AnglinDirector at Fresh Ideas International Training and Coordinator at IE University and ICEX-CECO
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
