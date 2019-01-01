Profile

Jessica Danielle Tollette, PhD

Professor, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert

Bio

Dr. Jessica Tollette is a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) expert and adjunct professor at IE University. She was previously the founding academic director of IE's Bachelor in Behavior and Social Sciences where she led the design and implementation of the innovative interdisciplinary social science degree. Additionally, she has won several teaching awards for courses in research methods, communication skills, race, gender, education and cross-cultural understanding. Dr. Tollette’s previous research examines immigration policy, immigrant integration, and intergroup relations in Madrid. She has previously received several awards and grants to conduct her research, including a Fulbright grant to Spain. In addition to teaching and research, Dr. Tollette has also worked extensively with undergraduates in the realm of diversity and inclusion and pre-career and academic advising. Prior to obtaining her Ph.D., she worked as a management consultant at The Monitor Group where she specialized in marketing consulting and diversity recruitment. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Sociology at Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Communication. Outside of work, Dr. Tollette enjoys live music, a tough workout, travel, podcasts, practicing mindfulness, and spending time with her family in California.

Courses

Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations

