About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • Leadership
  • Business Strategy
IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Policies: A Structural Approach to Belonging

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Practices: Building a Culture of Belonging at Work

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

People: Mentors, Sponsors, Allies, Task Forces, and Employee Resource Groups to Promote Belonging

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Beyond Belonging: Safer Spaces and Organizational Growth

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization

The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

