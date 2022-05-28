Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations will help you as an individual, as a team, and an organization to better understand and implement policies and practices that emphasize and promote not only the inclusion but the belonging of all employees. It is aimed to cover the following objectives:
This course is part of the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
- Critical Thinking
- Leadership
- Business Strategy
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Policies: A Structural Approach to Belonging
This course is structured around three pillars of belonging: Policies, Practices, and People. The first module focuses on how to implement inclusive policies.
Practices: Building a Culture of Belonging at Work
This module explores the second pillar of belonging: practices. While in the first module we looked at how a structural analysis of the policies of an organization lays the foundation for belonging, we will now turn our attention to practices, which refer to the informal aspects of setting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and belonging.
People: Mentors, Sponsors, Allies, Task Forces, and Employee Resource Groups to Promote Belonging
This module focuses on the third and final pillar of belonging: people. In this module, we will explore the need for strong advocates for diversity throughout an organization in order for policies and practices to succeed. The module will showcase human resources that are key to promoting belonging: mentors, sponsors, allies, task forces, and employee resource groups (ERGs).
Beyond Belonging: Safer Spaces and Organizational Growth
In the final module for this course, we will discuss additional resources for belonging that reinforce the three pillars already covered. We will also look at how we can go further in the search for organizational belonging, such as using technology and data to drive change.
About the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
This Specialization aims to explore the different existing diversities, the basic demographic categories, such as: gender, race, disabilities, age, or sexual orientation as well as experiential and cognitive diversities.
