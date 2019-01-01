Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations by IE Business School
About the Course
Diversity and Belonging in Businesses and Organizations will help you as an individual, as a team, and an organization to better understand and implement policies and practices that emphasize and promote not only the inclusion but the belonging of all employees. It is aimed to cover the following objectives:
Policies - How to identify and understand the ways in which structural dynamics of an organization can preclude a sense of belonging and how to use inclusive policies as a tool to foster belonging.
Practices - How to design an organizational culture that promotes the wellbeing and belonging of all its constituents through kindness, empathy, openness, and compassion.
People - How to leverage the creation of affinity groups and task forces to overcome structural biases, build community and create a greater sense of belonging.
The final module also introduces complementary resources to bring the pillars together and support an organization's belonging efforts....