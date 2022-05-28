About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years enrolled in a bachellors program.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ·Examine why diversity without inclusion is not enough

    ·Understand what covering is and why it happens

    ·Apply inquiry to inclusion

  • ·Examine our multiple identities and how these change.

    ·Identify microaggressions.

    ·Apply the dimension of framing to inclusion.

  • ·Consider how intersectionality and privilege relate to inclusion.

    ·Apply the dimension of positioning to inclusion.

  • ·Apply strategies to minimize bias.

    ·Identify ways to address microaggressions.

    ·Understand importance of action and allyship.

Skills you will gain

  • Priviledge
  • diversity
  • inclusion
  • Dialogue
Instructors

Offered by

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Challenging The Way We See The World

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How Who We Are Shapes How We See The World

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Privilege, Intersectionality, and Positioning in the Workplace

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Developing an Inclusive Culture

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization

The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

