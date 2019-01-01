Profile

Ariadne Ferro Bajuelo

Coach de TDAH

Bio

Ariadne María Ferro Bajuelo, who identifies as Cuban-U.S. American, has worked in higher education in both the United States and in Spain since 2000. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida (USA) and went on to earn and MA from the University of Florida (USA), an MEd from the UNED (Spain), and a PhD from the Universidad de Alcalá (Spain). Through her training as an Intercultural Development Inventory (IDI) Qualified Administrator, her certification as an Ikigai Tribe coach, and through her completion of ICF-approved coaching programs in neurodiversity, she provides facilitation, mentorship, and support in interculturality and inclusion for members of the higher education community and families of neurodiverse children.

Courses

Diversity with Inclusion in Organizations

