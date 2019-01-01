Profile

Celia De Anca

Director of the Center for Diversity in Global Management at IE University

Bio

Dr. Celia de Anca is currently the Deputy Dean for Ethics, Diversity and Inclusion, and the Director of the Center for Diversity in Global Management at IE University, where she is also a professor of Diversity and Islamic Finance. She was previously the Director of Corporate Programmes at the Euro-Arab Management School (EAMS), Granada. She has also worked for the Fundación Cooperación Internacional y Promoción Ibero-América Europa. (CIPIE) and at the International Division of Banco de Santander. She has a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Boston), and from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. She holds a degree and PhD from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, with a comparative thesis on Islamic, ethical/ecological investment funds and on the London Market. She is the Author of Beyond Tribalism, Palgrave McMillan 2012, and co-author of the Managing Diversity in the Global Organization. Macmillan 2007. She had articles published in specialised journals, in addition to regular articles in the press. She was an external advisor of the Merrill Lynch’s Diversity & Inclusion Council up to 2009. She was an external advisor of the Merrill Lynch’s Diversity & Inclusion Council up to 2009. She is a member of the Ethics Committee of InverCaixa’ s Ethics Fund, since 2010 and an IFN Advisory Board Member and a member of the IMEFM Editorial Advisory Board since 2020. She was named female executive of 2008 by the Business Women’s Association of Madrid. (ASEME)  Ms. de Anca is fluent in Spanish, English, French and Arabic.  Her work is regularly cited by the most influential thinkers, among them  Zigmunt Bauman in his final book, Retrotopia . Her work received numerous distinctions, as the 2019 Highly Commended Award for the paper Spanish Women's Career Inhibitors 2007-2017. by Literati Emerald Publishing. or Best article of Corporate Governance: An International Review in 2016. Dr. de Anca is listed among the 2013 thinkers50 ranking of global management scholar.

Courses

Fundamentals of Diversity

