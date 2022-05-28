About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
Intermediate Level

Non particular experience required, but an interest for diversity and corporate management.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Demographic diversity
  • Cognitive diversity
  • People Management
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Experiential diversity
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Diversity: Who's With Me On This Journey?

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understanding Gender

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Intercultural Communication

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Age and Disability as Part of the Fundamentals of Diversity

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

