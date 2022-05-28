In this course, we will arrive at the first port of our Diversity Inclusion and Belonging Journey, the Fundamentals of Diversity.
Non particular experience required, but an interest for diversity and corporate management.
Skills you will gain
- Demographic diversity
- Cognitive diversity
- People Management
- Human Resources (HR)
- Experiential diversity
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Diversity: Who's With Me On This Journey?
In this module, we'll examine different types of diversity and why they are essential to any organization. We'll also explore the roles that gender, culture, and disability play within diversity and how to manage these aspects of identity within organizations. Moreover, we'll analyze some vulnerabilities within certain categories of diversity.
Understanding Gender
After exploring the three main types of diversity and how they affect organizations, we will now discuss the concept of gender in depth. We will analyze key terms such as gender expression and sexual orientation and identify the main challenges LGBTI+ communities face in today's world.
Intercultural Communication
In module 3, we'll explore how culture can impact our companies and the world around us. We will also discuss the origins of intercultural communication as well as the description of race, ethnicity, and racism.
Age and Disability as Part of the Fundamentals of Diversity
In the last module of the course, we will discuss age in the context of diversity. We'll also focus on an exploration of how people with physical, intellectual, or sensory disabilities can have equal participation in society.
About the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
This Specialization aims to explore the different existing diversities, the basic demographic categories, such as: gender, race, disabilities, age, or sexual orientation as well as experiential and cognitive diversities.
