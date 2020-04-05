Diversity is a fact. It is also paradoxical. We need to be capable of seeing and hearing differences in order to reap the benefits of diversity. But seeing and hearing differences hone our discriminating reflexes and can also lead to discrimination. If you take this MOOC, you will: 1. understand this paradox, 2. understand its dynamics, and 3. identify ways to manage it, so that you can better channel the diversity potential in the workplace for greater performance and innovation.
Diversity and inclusion in the workplaceESSEC Business School
About this Course
Offered by
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hi Diversity!
Welcome to the start of your learning journey! In this first module, you will start to familiarise yourself with diversity concepts and their relevance in the workplace. First, you will learn about why diversity and inclusion are important for firms, and about the historical development of diversity and inclusion in management. Next, you will be introduced to key diversity-related concepts and issues. Then, you will discover facts and figures for five diversity categories and the challenges that firms are facing to promote the inclusion of these diversity elements into the workplace. By the end of this module, you will have a clear understanding of diversity concepts and their application to different diversity categories.
Categorization and Diversity Perceptions
Now that you have a solid understanding of diversity and inclusion concepts, this second leg of the learning journey is all about you within an increasingly diversified social context. This module introduces you to how cognitive processes such as social categorization impact what we see and how we react to our social environment. It will help you understand your own and others' perceptions and reactions to difference. By the end of this module, you will have acquired conceptual tools and experiential data in order to analyse your reactions in social interactions in the workplace.
Disrupting with Diversity
In the previous module, you honed in on your diversity reflexes by first understanding categorization processes, then applying them to your own experiences. In this module, you will go from the individual to the firm setting, and explore the diversity processes that we encounter in organizations. You will be introduced to a method for mobilizing the disruptive force of diversity by building on the self-knowledge that you have acquired in the previous session. You will see how diversity can be leveraged to make us think about how we think, and how it can help us to expand our perceptions and understanding. By the end of this module, you will grasp the challenges of implementing inclusion in the workplace and be able to apply the cognitive method to a diversity case.
Diversity and Inclusion around the World
Well done! You are almost there! In this final leg of your learning journey, you will travel to different countries around the world to find out what diversity and inclusion initiatives are being implemented, and to think about their impact. You will also have the opportunity to describe a diversity and inclusion best practice, and thereby develop your skills to look for diversity information in the workplace, to identify diversity and inclusion best practices, and to become more aware of the different inclusion initiatives that are in your professional environment.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.87%
- 4 stars20.62%
- 3 stars2.87%
- 2 stars0.25%
- 1 star1.37%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN THE WORKPLACE
It was an inspiring course. Opened my understanding of diversity issues in general. I would recommend this course to anyone ready to embrace the cultural dynamic of our society.
Amazing course with so much to learn I like that we had to write an essay which helped me really look back on everything i had learnt\n\nI am so impressed and cant wait to do more
I really enjoyed this course. It challenged me to try and think differently. I also liked the global context with case studies from around the world. Thank you.
I have learned about diversity, and its importance from this course. This course is very important for everyone to bring equality in the society.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.