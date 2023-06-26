Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Understanding Diversity & Inclusion
Laura Stoker

Laura Stoker

What you'll learn

  • Explain the benefits of Diversity and Inclusion and how they work together to affect outcomes.

  • An awareness of how unconscious bias impacts the hiring process and employee life cycle.

  • Employ best practices to support Diversity and Inclusion throughout the hiring process.

  • Describe the opportunities to advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Understanding Diversity & Inclusion! Many organizations today are creating diversity and inclusion strategies to identify, hire, and retain top talent in their industry. In this session, we will discuss what diversity and inclusion means, how the conversation has evolved over time, and how you can better contribute to future conversations. Additionally, we will define diversity & inclusion, expand our understanding of diversity and inclusion; and discover why it matters today.

Module 2 discusses the difference between diversity and inclusion, emphasizing that inclusion is about positively striving to meet the needs of different people and creating environments where everyone feels respected and able to achieve their full potential. Inclusion is experienced when people feel inspired to contribute, like they belong, valued, and connected while being their authentic selves.

Module 3 discusses ways to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The module emphasizes the importance of a continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, including employee engagement initiatives, continued training opportunities, policies, and procedures that reflect the organization's diversity and inclusion values, spreading the message, and building relationships.

Instructor

Laura Stoker
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

