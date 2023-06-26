Understanding Diversity & Inclusion

This course is for talent acquisition professionals who want to incorporate DE&I principles into their hiring process.
Diversity and Inclusion can be followed throughout an organization, and together can impact business outcomes. This course is designed to help hiring managers understand how to assist in driving the Diversity and Inclusion values of an organization through education, awareness, advocacy, and best practices. By the end of this course, you will be able to evaluate the importance of diversity in creating effective teams and enhancing innovation, as well as in attracting and retaining qualified candidates in a competitive global marketplace. You will be able to explain the benefits of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, including expanded critical thinking, increased innovation, improved customer understanding and empathy, and enhanced ability to attract and retain highly qualified candidates. You’ll learn about companies that have taken bold action to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion, and much more! To be successful in this course, you should have at least 2 years of work experience.