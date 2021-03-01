About this Course

12,009 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of organizational processes and human resources practices is helpful.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify how thought diversity supports innovation and challenges conformity

  • Recognize the impact of DEIB on company culture

  • Develop a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan for your organization

Skills you will gain

  • inclusion
  • diversity
  • belonging
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Leadership
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of organizational processes and human resources practices is helpful.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Diversity & Inclusion Defined for a Changing Workplace

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Fostering a Climate of Belonging

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Understanding Bias and the Organizational Impact

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How D&I Supports Thought Diversity

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION FOR HR PROFESSIONALS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder