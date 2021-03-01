Welcome to Diversity & Inclusion for HR Professionals. In this course we will review the changing landscape of the workplace and discuss the current change drivers that make Diversity and Inclusion an important focus for your organization. We will explore strategies for creating an inclusive climate and a sense of belonging, and how bias and microaggressions can be mitigated. Finally, we will explore the business case for Diversity and Inclusion strategies, and you’ll have the opportunity to develop a DEIB tailored to your organization and situation.
While this is a beginning level course, some knowledge of organizational processes and human resources practices is helpful.
Identify how thought diversity supports innovation and challenges conformity
Recognize the impact of DEIB on company culture
Develop a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan for your organization
- inclusion
- diversity
- belonging
- Human Resources (HR)
- Leadership
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Diversity & Inclusion Defined for a Changing Workplace
Welcome to Module 1: Diversity & Inclusion Defined for a Changing Workplace. In this module we will begin with an exploration of the impact of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) on an organization, and reflect on our individual roles concerning diversity, inclusion, and belonging. We will discuss the business case for D&I , and what workplace changes are driving that need. Finally, we will discuss the impact of intersectionality on culture, and how to celebrate and champion diversity at your organization.
Fostering a Climate of Belonging
Welcome to Module 2: Fostering a Climate of Belonging. In this module we will review the impact of belonging and understand its role in Diversity and Inclusion and how this is related to creating an environment of psychological safety. As HR professionals, we have a responsibility to check our own biases and inclusion limitations by reviewing the Ongoing 5 Questions Process. We will define and review common microaggressions and the impact to psychological safety and environment. We will review climate resources that support belonging and how to establish cultural competence.
Understanding Bias and the Organizational Impact
Welcome to Module 3: Understanding Bias and the Organizational Impact. In this module we will define bias, both conscious and unconscious and explore the impact to perspective as well as decision making. We will take a closer look at the potential elements of bias in recruiting and interviewing candidates and share some effective practices. You will hear from an internal practitioner what is occurring to address bias and create room for diversity. Ideas to outsmart your own unconscious biases.
How D&I Supports Thought Diversity
Welcome to Module 4: How D&I Supports Thought Diversity. In this module we will define thought diversity and review a model to enable thought diversity throughout an organization. For thought diversity to thrive, all points of views and perspectives have to feel welcome and safe and being “different” should be embraced not scorned. As a culminating experience in this course, you will develop your DEIB Plan and participate in a peer review activity to give and receive feedback.
Very useful training program, well designed, with great resources, specific and thorought at the same time.
This course has helped me to find my acute interest in research.
The course had a lot of information that was very helpful. Overall great learning experience
Excellent course to learn about all the aspects of Diversity and Inclusion.Highly recommended
