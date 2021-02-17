DG
Mar 24, 2021
Very comprehensive and I love the added element of belonging in the conversation. Lots of great content I can refer to as I continue to build and grow. Thank you!
SN
Dec 5, 2021
I think the simplicity of this course and the way it was designed really worked well to help understand the concepts .
By Monica M•
Feb 16, 2021
This course was comprehensive and provided a helpful combination of reading, videos, and presentations that helped me retain what I learned and immediately apply it to the work I do in my organization. I recommend this course for all HR professionals looking to expand their knowledge and drive DEIB strategies within their organizations.
By Aysel G•
Feb 26, 2021
There is a technical problem with the assignment submission. Could not submit the assignment to finalize my studies. The content was helpful though.
By Tracy D H•
Apr 20, 2021
Very comprehensive course. I enjoyed the format and accountability as well as the breadth and depth of content. I especially enjoyed planning the DEIB strategy for my organization. It gave me an opportunity to really reflect on what the organization needs and plan out what and how to incorporate DEIB in my organization and get feedback from colleagues. Thank you for making the content real and relevant to today's social landscape.
Tracy
By Veronica•
Feb 18, 2022
Excellent course on Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging! The course is well designed and challenging. Still I enjoyed how the instructor broke it up and included relevant material and videos that illustrated a concept presented. I feel that I'm walking away knowing how to evaluate any organization and also how to implement a plan for DEIB that is actionable and sustainable. Great course!
By Mai N•
Apr 27, 2021
I have learn foundation of Diversity & Inclusion. This course provide the definition of some new terms and explain them by case study and example. There are many useful cases study reading as well as video.
The peer assignment may take more time to complete, but then you would have clearer view on what is Diversity & Inclusion. In addition, you may know how HR play an important role for D&I
By Terri L•
Aug 24, 2021
Great content. I really enjoyed the videos. The reading material and lectures were relevant and helpful. The peer reviewed project at the end was challenging because you have to wait for someone to review your work and then wait to have an assignment available for you to review before you can complete the course. Other than that, I would give the course 5 stars!
By Angela C•
Apr 27, 2021
The Diversity and Inclusion for HR Professionals course was thought proving, informative and was modeled in a manner that allowed HR Professionals to assess their organization's current processes and become a Champion to move forward with change.
By Isma C•
Dec 30, 2021
A great introduction to those who are truly on the front lines of HR and Talent Acquisition. Creating a DEIB plan and executing it will only make your employees and organization stronger and more appealing to prospects. Thank you.
By Alvin N•
Jan 16, 2022
Concise, clear and all need to know knowledge about D&I for the start. I love the peer-review assignment specially on using own organization as a business case study putting our learning into real practical assessment.
By Deidre G•
Mar 25, 2021
Very comprehensive and I love the added element of belonging in the conversation. Lots of great content I can refer to as I continue to build and grow. Thank you!
By Holly•
Sep 2, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. I found it enlightening and informative. I'm now more well-versed in diversity terminology and concepts.
By Trisna K•
Jun 1, 2021
It is honorable to be able to take this lesson. I enjoyed very much and an additional huge knowledge for my career. Thanks.
By Sidharth N•
Dec 6, 2021
I think the simplicity of this course and the way it was designed really worked well to help understand the concepts .
By jorge d r•
Jan 5, 2022
Very useful training program, well designed, with great resources, specific and thorought at the same time.
By Claudia L L•
Dec 2, 2021
This is a great course for anyone who is an HR Professional and looking to enhance thier DEI skills
By Reginald B•
Oct 4, 2021
Easy to follow course. Learned a lot about myself. Eager to start implementing what I've learned
By sewsungkur c•
Oct 25, 2021
Excellent course to learn about all the aspects of Diversity and Inclusion.Highly recommended
By Marlene H•
Mar 2, 2021
The course had a lot of information that was very helpful. Overall great learning experience
By Kerrin L•
May 6, 2021
Very informative and conveniently put together to allow work in between.
By Tejoswini P•
May 2, 2021
This course has helped me to find my acute interest in research.
By Babatunde O•
Nov 23, 2021
I can't but remember everything I learnt in this course.
By Jhonson•
Jan 24, 2022
Interesting and interactive
By Mariane Z•
Jul 18, 2021
Increable course!
By Waqar K•
Dec 2, 2021
Extra Ordinary
By Silvia D V•
Sep 19, 2021
fantastic