Diane Spiegel is a creative and forward-thinking executive with over 30 years of experience in Organizational Design, Executive Coaching, Leadership Development and Talent Management across a variety of industries that include: banking, retail, hospitality and energy. As an innovative thought leader, Diane’s capacity to navigate ambiguity as the workplace and business environment shifts, has yielded strong business results. Diane’s strategic ability to leverage workplace diversity has become a business differentiator. As the Chief People Officer for Opus bank, Diane’s mission was to build a cultural infrastructure to support employee engagement and create talent development platforms aimed to attract and retain key talent, create a high potential program and leadership development for the firm. Over the past ten years, Diane has established herself as a thought leader in the field of Leadership Development and is a requested speaker. Her book, The Gen Y Handbook: Applying Relationship Leadership to Engage Millennials, was a featured selection on the SelectBooks list. Her creative Sage Leadership Tools were designed to provide high interaction to support leaders at all levels as they navigate the generations and the impact this brings to recruitment, retention, and innovation. Working with organizations such as Starbucks, Disney Corporate, Royal Caribbean Cruises and So Cal Edison, results have included reductions in turnover, increase in internal promotions, and development of internal leadership training, high potential talent fast track programs and methodologies to create a learning environment where employees are committed and productive. Applying metrics to all projects to determine impact, viability and return on investment are foundational and entrenched into all strategic initiatives. This approach distinguishes Diane’s’ work as the human capital element of business is often not seen through the scoreboard lens and financial impact to an organization. Prior to consulting, Diane was in-house OD Director with Celebrity Cruises, Jamba Juice, Sunglass Hut/Watch Station and provided growth and development plans to support organizational strategies, with an emphasis on processes in high potential business areas to advance results. All these organizations talent development under Diane’s direction achieved increased retention, created recruiting strategies to attract key talent and improved internal promotion rates. Diane Spiegel obtained her Bachelors in Psychology and Sociology from Cal State University Fullerton and holds certifications in Organizational Design and Leadership via graduate studies at University California Irvine. She is also an instructor at University California Irvine and served on the committee for Diversity & Inclusion with the Chief Protocol Officer.