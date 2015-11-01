The workplace is more diverse than ever before. As the world population grows and our connectivity increases, it is common to work alongside colleagues from different generations, life experiences, cultures, genders, orientations, and religions. The increased diversity coupled with the shift toward remote and hybrid work environments means it's more critical than ever to develop appropriate communication strategies and practices. This course will teach you to identify and adapt your own communication style to not only increase team productivity, but also build bridges with colleagues from all backgrounds.
Differentiate between the five working generations and their communication preferences
Identify the communication benefits of different work environments, such as in-person, virtual, or hybrid
Discuss effective techniques for communicating with a diverse workforce
Implement a flexing communication strategy to better communicate with one’s workplace team
- Business Communication
- Communication
- Communications Management
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Your Communication Preferences
Welcome to Communication in the 21st Century Workplace! Communication in the 21st century is compounded by many changes: an increase in the world population, an increase in connectivity through technology, and advances in science and medicine. A strategy to become a more effective communicator in this changing world is to first understand where your communication style and preferences reside and how you “show up” in the workplace. This first module will focus on how you gain your energy, how you take in information, how you make decisions, and how you prefer the pace of your life. Through our activity, we will reflect on the MBTI assessment and strengths of individual styles. In our knowledge check, we will define what the four categories of MBTI are as well as identify methods to increase effective communication.
Managing Communication Change Drivers
Many factors affect 21st century workplace communication, including technological advances, the increase of remote/hybrid work options, as well as an increasingly multiethnic and multigenerational workforce. In this module, we’ll explore each of these communication change drivers and focus our discussion on how changing demographics affect workplace communication. In our knowledge check, we will differentiate between the five working generations and select the communication benefits of different work environments.
Flexing Communication
Landing your message with clarity and impact is a hallmark of effective communication. When we tailor our messages to accommodate others' styles, to meet others where they reside, it creates more effective communication that doesn't require clarification. Flexing your style also supports our ability to collaborate. In this module, we will use our discussion to implement a flexing communication strategy to better communicate with one’s workplace team. In our knowledge check, we will recognize the benefits of flexing communication and recall strategies to improve communication.
Enhancing Communications
The A.B.I.D.E. model was created to support effective communication and as a reminder of the elements needed for clear, flexible communication and collaboration in the 21st century. The five behaviors overviewed in this module will provide ongoing support and guidance in your workplace communication. In this module's discussion, we will consider which A.B.I.D.E. element could improve communication on your current team. In our final knowledge check, we will name each element of A.B.I.D.E. and articulate how the A.B.I.D.E. model can improve communication.
This course is really helpful. I would recommend it to my friend to learn how they can improve their communication skills at workplace and can be a good employee and a great manager.
The course was well structured and the instructor ensured that the key aspects were covered which make for a great communication guideline. Best Wishes!!
This course is really helpful for me. It helps me understand better how important a communication in a workplace is. This course covers different scenarios that are related to communication.
I love this course, its very helpful and practical. I also like how the course is short and get to the point. Thank you very much .\n\nNatalie :)
About the Career Success Specialization
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
