About this Course

43,875 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between the five working generations and their communication preferences

  • Identify the communication benefits of different work environments, such as in-person, virtual, or hybrid

  • Discuss effective techniques for communicating with a diverse workforce

  • Implement a flexing communication strategy to better communicate with one’s workplace team

Skills you will gain

  • Business Communication
  • Communication
  • Communications Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(10,031 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Your Communication Preferences

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Managing Communication Change Drivers

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Flexing Communication

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Enhancing Communications

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMMUNICATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY WORKPLACE

View all reviews

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder