KV
Dec 1, 2020
I learned new strategies to effectively communicate with peers, direct reports, and executives. This same strategy I can also use in communicating with other people besides the people you work with.
UK
Apr 26, 2020
The content of the course was good. Lectures were effective which iincluded joint discussions. . I especially liked the last statement after every lecture "where ever you maybe have a great time"
By Lena L•
Nov 11, 2017
The information is very good. However, the course is poorly put together.
Every week has a number of required reading links, some of which are broken or behind paywalls. Quizzes pull from those broken/paywalled links. The quiz questions themselves are poorly written, with it being unclear what answer is expected, and when you get the answers wrong, you get no feedback on what material to review to learn the answers. This is especially frustrating because it's one of those courses that gives you only one chance every 8 hours.
To make things worse, there are no discussion boards where you can get help, which I've never seen on Coursera.
If this course were better put together, I would give it five stars. As-is, it's extremely frustrating, which sucks because the rest of the specialization so far has been fantastic.
By Wesley K•
Apr 19, 2016
Overly-remedial information, but that is not what earns this course such a poor evaluation from me. The poor evaluation comes from the composition of the review quizzes: The end-of-section quizzes ask questions to which there can be more than one correct answer, yet only a single response will receive credit.
Example: "A recommended solution to a problem is valued by an executive because..." Followed by four possible answers: One of which is clearly incorrect while one makes an awful assumption. These two choices can be eliminated easily. However, the final two options are BOTH UNARGUABLY CORRECT, but only one was briefly mentioned in the material (reading or video), and thus only that one receives credit.
Unfortunately, this demonstrates the course creators' desire to value a student's memorization of the instructor's own unique words over the student's assimilation of the course content and ideas.
Course-takers beware, this course seems more tailored to stroking Ms. Bravo's ego than to you actually learning anything of commercial value.
By Tony S•
Apr 21, 2016
Margaret Meloni was constantly looking down to read directly from a poorly-rehearsed script while trying to stumble through phrasing and lecture points. Considering this is a course about communication, this was very disappointing. The quizzes were vague and either didn't have clear correct answers or didn't feel applicable to the module to which it was assigned. After reviewing the material, I had to complete the quizzes by trial-and-error since the answers were not reflected in the lectures.
By Alexander F•
Aug 23, 2019
Not as good as the other Coursera courses I've taken. Very uneven presentation (two different instructors, plus guest speakers, with no explanation of why), required reading assignments that linked to articles behind subscription paywalls, and very poorly-worded quizzes made for a frustrating learning experience.
By Eric B•
Oct 25, 2019
Most of the course content is on external website articles. I can get that for free.
By Agung B A•
Apr 12, 2020
This online course is superb. I had the opportunity to explore 4 communication techniques which will be useful to enhance the way of my communication either verbal or virtual. I am so delighted and enthusiast to practice and try in the real situation with my executive, manager, peers and direct reports. AWESOME !
By Muntasir A E•
Feb 1, 2016
The content of the course was good. Lectures were effective. I specially liked the last statement after every lecture "where ever you may be have a great time"
By Patrick•
Mar 4, 2020
lots of required reading on other websites that want you to create an account and log in. for me it seems to takes away from this sites credibility
By Marinelle F•
Nov 20, 2020
This course is really helpful for me. It helps me understand better how important a communication in a workplace is. This course covers different scenarios that are related to communication.
By Noor A•
Apr 11, 2016
This course is really helpful. I would recommend it to my friend to learn how they can improve their communication skills at workplace and can be a good employee and a great manager.
By PAMARTHI K•
Jun 9, 2020
I learn Communication skills very well and speakers also teach in specific order to enhance their skills thank for providing Such a wonderful Lecture series.
By Chutikarn N•
May 22, 2020
This course can give me a knowledge of communication in the 21st Century Workplace. I think it is very beneficial for people who are work in the organization. To make me know how to use effective communication, how to use verbal and non-verbal, how to work with other people in the team, and etc. Thank you so much
By Kristine P V•
Dec 1, 2020
By UMESH K•
Apr 27, 2020
By Mario J R M•
Mar 30, 2017
Communication in the 21st Century Workplace
Congratulations on the platform
Congratulations on the administrative order of the course
Congratulations on the Success of the Course
By Amani A•
Jul 16, 2020
Very practical! I enjoyed learning techniques and tips. Although I have started applying what I learned in my personal life, I can't wait to practice that in the workplace!
By DONALD A M C•
Dec 8, 2020
Thank you, the course is very helpful and timely for the pandemic where such needed virtual meetings is needed skills in this given scenario.
By Kofi B•
Sep 13, 2020
This was a fun and practical; learning ways to communicate efficiently with basically anyone and everyone at my workplace. Thank you!
By Elaine W•
Sep 25, 2018
This course is extremely content light, with quizzes that pick out very small points that frankly, don't make a lot of sense. Most of it was a waste of time.
By Jan U•
Mar 24, 2022
This course had been of developing vision of how to be well communicated inside the business spaces today. Additionally, more than an opinion, I would like to give about this course structure is one of the best I have seen and that I have experienced a good atmosphere so just I would like to say i would like I have been more accuracy with the workshops because per timely and being agreed with the schedule I have had to doing faster that I used to.
By SEBASTIAN L M•
Aug 16, 2021
the course is really easy to learn and there are a lot of materials available to learn from, but at the same time there are sites that require you to pay or subscribe to their page using money just to view their content so that is a bit of a bind fir me specially because i'm just a student without much money but its alright because i can search the internet for more information whatsoever all and all its a pleasure to learn this course in coursera
By HILARY H•
Aug 18, 2020
Thank you to Margaret Meloni and Patricia Bravo for this great course. It was indeed great pleasure to learn from you in improving the communication skills. FIRR, DISC Model, 3S by John Maxwell and etc are the key words that i learn not just improving my communication skill with my colleagues but also my family and peers too. Thanks too UCI for conducting this great course.
By Susan J C•
May 6, 2020
This course was excellent. It was my first experience with Coursera and the Univ of Cal, Irvine. The lessons were through. The resources were appropriate and helpful. I really enjoyed the mix of videos and readings. As an employee of an international company, I believe the lessons were 100% applicable, helpful and will continue to refer back to my notes and resources prov
By Kamrul H•
Nov 25, 2020
Communication is the key to personal and professional success. In this course I learned about how to effectively communicate with direct manager, coworkers, people who direct report to me and a great deal of other people associated in professional life.
I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in improving communication skills.
Thank you.
By GLADSON V C•
Apr 3, 2020
This course is really helpful. I would recommend it to my friend to learn how they can improve their communication skills at the workplace and can be a good employee and a great manager.