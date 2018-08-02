About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply appropriate problem-solving and decision-making processes

  • Identify common obstacles to effective problem-solving and decision-making

  • Use analysis, synthesis, and positive inquiry to address organizational problems

  • Evaluate solutions and anticipate likely risks

Skills you will gain

  • Decision Theory
  • Decision-Making
  • Change Management
  • Data Analysis
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Problem Solving

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Charts and Diagrams

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Decision Making Methods

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Implementing Decisions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

