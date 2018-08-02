Critical thinking – the application of scientific methods and logical reasoning to problems and decisions – is the foundation of effective problem solving and decision making. Critical thinking enables us to avoid common obstacles, test our beliefs and assumptions, and correct distortions in our thought processes. Gain confidence in assessing problems accurately, evaluating alternative solutions, and anticipating likely risks. Learn how to use analysis, synthesis, and positive inquiry to address individual and organizational problems and develop the critical thinking skills needed in today’s turbulent times. Using case studies and situations encountered by class members, explore successful models and proven methods that are readily transferable on-the-job.
Apply appropriate problem-solving and decision-making processes
Identify common obstacles to effective problem-solving and decision-making
Use analysis, synthesis, and positive inquiry to address organizational problems
Evaluate solutions and anticipate likely risks
- Decision Theory
- Decision-Making
- Change Management
- Data Analysis
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Introduction to Problem Solving
Charts and Diagrams
Decision Making Methods
Implementing Decisions
The Training course was very attractive and valuable for implementation of the knowledge gain for solving of different problem faced in official works as well as personal responsibilities.
The course was straightforward and simple but I had trouble identifying the different modes from the notes. Overall, it was still very easy to grasp.
This course has opened my mind to how to the techniques used to make better decisions and solving complex problems. I have learnt a great deal. Thanks to the facilitators!
A wonderful Informative and effective course for those who want to learn or improve to take effective decision making and learn quick problem solving techniques
