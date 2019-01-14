KG
Sep 5, 2020
A very informative and easy course. I loved studying it, the professor was very well versed and delivered the lectures in a way so that students find it easy to understand the text and context.
S
Feb 5, 2021
A concise and informative course. The course consolidates my fundamental knowledge about the different components and concepts of problem-solving and decision-making. I really learned a lot.
By Daars N•
Jan 14, 2019
Not worth the time. Not much content for the amount of time devoted in the videos.
By Li G•
Dec 30, 2019
It is a very nice course for me, it not only teach me some solutions of problem solving & decision-making, but also help me to clear cleared my minds in dealing with problem.
By NARAYAN C J•
Jun 25, 2020
The Training course was very attractive and valuable for implementation of the knowledge gain for solving of different problem faced in official works as well as personal responsibilities.
By KHUSHI G•
Sep 6, 2020
By YADU M•
Aug 3, 2018
A wonderful Informative and effective course for those who want to learn or improve to take effective decision making and learn quick problem solving techniques
By HILARY H•
Oct 9, 2020
An excellent course that come out with a lo of great info and useful for me as self improvement in improving my personnel development. Thank you to Mr Rob Stone for this great course.
By Kerolles F H•
Sep 27, 2019
It is a great course and very useful and help me to how to think and how to solve problems by effective way and how to make a group desicion making
By Nitesh B•
Apr 9, 2020
An amazing course to look at the problem and making decisions. A must for all managers and above. Gave a deep insight into how to look at issues and approaches to resolve them. Thanks
By Arnab N D•
Aug 10, 2015
I have not personally completed the course......but as far as i have progressed i am finding it very helpful and explained in a very simple manner.
By Abubakar A•
Nov 27, 2016
Very educative and interesting course, I recommend it for everyone who wish to deal with personal and organisational problems professionally.
By Ahmed S•
Sep 25, 2018
Instructor is bad in presentation
By Allan•
Nov 21, 2018
Please improve this course.
By Kubra•
Oct 3, 2015
it is nice but if you study or studied business or business management or any relvant subject then you may know all these.if you are not then take notes or listen carefully all the modules..
it is very nice that the profesor is giving the class so it is not like you just read the course notes.simple english too so you dont have to have perfect english.. i enjoyed it.
By Deleted A•
Aug 21, 2015
The course was very basic. I don't think I have learned anything new.
By Francisco M•
Feb 28, 2019
very shallow, without practice and tools to be implemented afterwards
By Clemens W•
Aug 17, 2016
Very basic, and only scratching the surface of a much larger topic.
By Valerie K•
May 25, 2019
This course met my expectations. It is s very middle of the road presentation. It defines the basics without being overwhelming or boring and provides some depth to each topic. I appreciate Rob Stone's teaching style and storytelling. As a person with ADHD, I found that I was better able to handle the information in the videos when viewing at a higher speed so that I wouldn't be so easily distracted during pauses in speech. That also helped me finish the class quickly.
By Uladzimir V•
Dec 27, 2019
Problem-solving is indeed the most important skill for all professionals, especially in UN where we need to effective methods to deal with nonroutine cognitive tasks to contribute meaningfully to achieving results for children. Especially now, when we need to be coherent and guide Governments appropriately in finding solutions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. This course helps to see problems and organize responses timely
By Faye F•
Jun 11, 2020
This course is very much recommended to everyone who is pursuing a career. I also think leaders, managers and professionals who are in a position to make decisions for a company need to take this course. Of course, this is also very applicable to every situation that is in need of decision making and problem solving. Very grateful for this. Thank you, Sir Rob, UCI and Coursera.
By Yinghong C•
Jan 11, 2017
Very intriguing course for me. It appears very simple in the beginning. Later I have to get more material from internet to finish my test. That helps me understand thr concept of team work, how to solve a situation when some of the group member will not agree with others. Or when there is a tie on something. Grateful for the course and the professor.
By SERVAZ, B C (•
Feb 6, 2021
By Christina•
Aug 21, 2015
The material was way to dry. Could not get interested in this class
By Fabien C•
Oct 8, 2015
Boring and not that useful...
By S.N.Sasikumar•
Feb 19, 2016
EPS and DM is fantastic On-line course, it is very useful for my day to day work life. The materials such as video, examples and course review materials in PDF, in-continues that assignment are really i like very much.
The Coursera course will help lot of Management executives across the Glob.
Thanks to Coursera Team.....
By Asifali A•
Jun 12, 2020
Thank you sir...
Iam a Thank you sir...
Iam a tourism student. Now I pursuing MBA Tourism. Through this course, I learn more about how can we solve a problem effectively in an organization, and also how to take a decision in a better way. I think this course will help me in future.