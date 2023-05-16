Decision Making - How to Choose the Right Problem to Solve

Life is full of problems. The question is, which problems do you try to solve first and how?
Learn powerful decision-making methods and how to cultivate problem-solving skills for a range of issues we all face in the workplace and beyond. In this course, you’ll evaluate your current problem-solving approach and learn techniques that will sharpen your analytical and critical skills required to help you quickly resolve issues. Defining a problem is the first step to developing a solution and so you will explore methods that will help you define the real issues. You will then experiment with decision-making techniques such as a SWOT analysis to help you quickly evaluate your options clearly and set priorities when everything seems urgent. Once you can identify a problem and understand it, you’ll learn how to explore the benefits and drawbacks of various solutions and methods to minimise risks. This course is one of many, offered by Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start offers a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK. Check the FAQs to see more detail and follow the link to check if you are eligible for free access today. You will then apply all the skills you learnt and discover how to create a detailed plan to persuade others that your ideas will work. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to tackle real-world problems and have the confidence to pitch your ideas and get your colleagues on board.