University of Leeds
Decision Making - How to Choose the Right Problem to Solve

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

Decision Making - How to Choose the Right Problem to Solve

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kim Plowright

Instructor: Kim Plowright

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate personal skills for problem solving and describe how problems exist in wider contexts

  • Develop an idea to approach a real life problem and explore methods to minimise risk and turn ideas into plans

  • Explain the importance of the wider impact when proposing solutions and produce a plan that persuades others your solution will work

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

2 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

During the first week of this course, you will be introduced to the experts who will be guiding you through the course and begin to unpick what problem-solving actually means. You will start by reflecting on the last problem you encountered. During the activities this week, you will identify the kinds of skills that help people to solve problems, and reflect on your own problem-solving strengths and talents. You will explore a five-step method to help you approach a problem you might have and reflect on how this relates to your current experience. Defining your problem is crucial to developing a solution. This week looks at ways to define the real problem and analyse the context in which you're developing solutions. At the end of the week, you’ll reflect on what you’ve covered, and assess what you can learn from the SWOT analysis you've completed.

What's included

3 videos14 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts

This week you will look at how to assess the solutions you come up with. You'll follow Shona as she analyses which idea would be best to help solve her problem. During the activities you will look at how you can develop more ideas for solving the problems you’ve identified, and how you can evaluate the best ideas. You will explore how evaluating risk can help your solutions be successful. At the end of the week, you’ll reflect on what you’ve covered, and identify what you can learn from your SWOT analysis.

What's included

1 video14 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

This week you’ll investigate how to think about the wider impact of your ideas, and produce a strong plan to show how your idea will work in the real world. You’ll consider how you can make a persuasive case for your solution. During the activities, you’ll explore how to estimate resources and measure success and make your own plan to solve a problem, and take part in a peer review exercise to get and give feedback on your work. You’ve nearly reached the end of the course, so the final steps will help you reflect on what you’ve learned.

What's included

6 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Kim Plowright
University of Leeds
1 Course1,172 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions