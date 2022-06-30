In order to find a solution, one needs to be able to analyze a problem. This short course is designed to teach you how to solve and analyze problems effectively with critical and creative thinking.
No Previous Experience Required! This course can be taken by anyone regardless of professional experience.
Utilize critical and creative thinking to solve issues.
Describe the 5-step process of effectively solving problems.
Analyze a problem and identify the root cause.
Explore possible solutions and employ the problem solving process.
- Professional Development
- Soft skills
- Problem Solving
- Creative Thinking
- Critical Thinking
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Solving Problems with Creative and Critical Thinking
This module will help you to develop skills and behaviors required to solve problems and implement solutions more efficiently in an agile manner by using a systematic five-step process that involves both creative and critical thinking.
About the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
