Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Beginner Level

No Previous Experience Required! This course can be taken by anyone regardless of professional experience.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Utilize critical and creative thinking to solve issues.

  • Describe the 5-step process of effectively solving problems.

  • Analyze a problem and identify the root cause.

  • Explore possible solutions and employ the problem solving process.

Skills you will gain

  • Professional Development
  • Soft skills
  • Problem Solving
  • Creative Thinking
  • Critical Thinking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

3 hours to complete

Solving Problems with Creative and Critical Thinking

31 videos (Total 30 min), 11 readings, 12 quizzes

