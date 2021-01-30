Have you ever tried to find a solution to a problem only to realize you’ve been focusing on the wrong problem from the very beginning? Or you’ve proposed a solution only to have it shut down by your boss or coworkers? How stressful and defeating is that? With massive changes in our world that seem to create the most difficult of circumstances, both personally and professionally, your skills as a critical thinker and problem solver need to be further developed now more than ever.
Apply critical thinking skills to complex problems.
Apply a model for solving problems and pose questions to further understanding of specific problems.
- Critical Thinking
- Decision-Making
- Problem Solving
- Brainstorming
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Introduction to Problem Solving
In this module, you will be able to apply a model for solving any problem, large or small, in a creative and collaborative way. You will also be able to identify all aspects of a problem and examine role in the problem. You will be able to reframe a goal oriented question.
Brainstorming and Analyzing Options
In this module, you will be able to brainstorm solutions to your possible problem. You will choose 3 possible options and analyze the advantages and disadvantages of each option. You will be able to generate more effective solutions.
Recommending and Engaging Feedback
In this module, you will be able to explore your own triggers and how they may show up in our reactions. You'll be able to identify potential responses that could trigger negative reactions. You will be able to prepare and make a recommendation to your problem. You will also be able to engage in feedback.
Excellent course. Lecturer is well-versed in this area and I really enjoyed the videos and examples.
One of the greatest online courses I have ever taken. The instructor was much knowledgeable and engaging. I gained a lot from this course. Thank You so much!
This is a great course I was really interested in spending my time to learn and build critical thinking and problem-solving skill stronger.
Diane Davidson is truly engaging and helpful in presenting an easy way to practice Critical Thinking.
This Specialization is intended for working professionals early in their career and for organizations who look to improve interpersonal relationship skills among their employees, clients, and customers.
