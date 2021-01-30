About this Course

26,176 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 1-2 years of experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply critical thinking skills to complex problems.

  • Apply a model for solving problems and pose questions to further understanding of specific problems.

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • Decision-Making
  • Problem Solving
  • Brainstorming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 1-2 years of experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started and Introduction to Problem Solving

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Brainstorming and Analyzing Options

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Recommending and Engaging Feedback

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS FOR THE PROFESSIONAL

View all reviews

About the Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization

Professional Skills for the Workplace

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder