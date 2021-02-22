SM
Apr 10, 2021
Many points touched upon were absent from the mind. But the real benefit has been made from the above. A lot of things have become clearer, especially after actually applying the Learning Points.
HS
Feb 21, 2021
I love the structure of the course. The steps are easy to remember with the help of Kinetic Memorization. Overall, this course exceeds my expectation. Thank you.
By Hermi S•
Feb 22, 2021
I love the structure of the course. The steps are easy to remember with the help of Kinetic Memorization. Overall, this course exceeds my expectation. Thank you.
By Hani H Z•
Sep 1, 2021
I really enjoyed this course, it is informative and I enjoyed the way of explaining the training, in a simple way
By Syamsul A A R•
Mar 20, 2021
It has been a great course as the shared tips and steps were practical and easy to apply. Nice and fun lecturer.
By Khadija D•
Nov 23, 2021
Thank you very very much Diane Davidson for teaching us with such thoughtfulness and wisdom! When I started the course, I didn't know how to deal with problems at all, not effectively. Yet here I am now, and can now do the 7 step problem-solving technique in my sleep. I was honoured to learn from you, and will be putting all the skills that I learn to good use in any situation that calls for it.
By Gail T•
Mar 19, 2022
A topic I didn't think I needed support with, but can see myself using the methodology for problem solving. I recognized much of the methods as a participant in problem solving, but now I feel confident to take the lead to act as an agent of change, with the benefit of a structured model.
By Shawky m•
Apr 11, 2021
Many points touched upon were absent from the mind. But the real benefit has been made from the above. A lot of things have become clearer, especially after actually applying the Learning Points.
By Caye B•
Mar 17, 2022
I really enjoyed this course. Diane Davidson seems to be an expert at critical thinking. She made it easy to learn. Thank you.
By KANJI C•
Jul 20, 2021
I am so greatful to learn. Thank you so very much Diane Davidson. I enjoyed each session and felt like not stopping. The further guidance of learning about critical thinking, problem solving, among others were so awesome, thank you once again for attached links to further study. I already started to practice the seven steps to problem solving in my personal life and professional environment which is helping me so much, to be honest, I have learned a lot and enjoyed Diane Davidson's lessons, you are a blessing, a very good couch. I love you.
Thank Coursera for the opportunity you give us learners to explore, learn more, add more skills into our lives, certifications too that are added on resume, words alone can not express my joy about Coursera, I continue to recommend it to my family, friends, at my work place. Thank you so very much for the services.
By Stefan C•
Dec 22, 2021
Awesome prepared essentials that I really can recommend also for experienced managers as intensification and repetition.
I would recommend this course too to every employee as you learn how to deliver good decision-making templates for the management and how to handle decision-making templates appropriate as the decision maker in a motivating way to increase critical thinking in your organisation. I really had a wonderful time working on the lessons and had no difficulties to finish in time.
By ENRIQUE M E•
Mar 15, 2022
Es un curso importante para varios frentes en la vida, tanto profesional como en la vida diaria. Ofrece información importante y herramientas sustanciales para el aprendizaje en la resolución de problemas. Es didactico y puede uno llevarlo a nuestro propio ritmo.
By Bee J•
Mar 26, 2021
Great course. Can't wait to start using 7 step Problem Solving Model. I love kinetic memorisation technique - very useful!! Thank you Diane very much for your time to prepare this course and for sharing your knowledge!!!
By Jasmine C•
Sep 2, 2021
This is the best course I have taken in this specialization so far. I really enjoyed the hand movements to go along with the steps and that the instructor brought in real world examples.
By Le T M D•
Sep 3, 2021
After the course, i have a working model to solve any problem, large and small. I believe that i can use the problem-solving skills in all aspects of my work and life. Many thanks!
By mouhsinatou•
Apr 5, 2022
One of the greatest online courses I have ever taken. The instructor was much knowledgeable and engaging. I gained a lot from this course. Thank You so much!
By Pearlette J S•
Mar 4, 2022
It helps to change the dynamics when interacting with others and shape percptions that might have been skewed
By Sakiena•
Mar 31, 2022
Execellent course, enjoyed every moment of it. I like Coursera training its really brilliant! KEEP IT UP!!
By Christianus S A N•
Mar 10, 2021
Easy learn course with good ilustration by Diane. Thank you for preparing this excellent course material.
By Wendy N•
Apr 19, 2022
Diane Davidson is truly engaging and helpful in presenting an easy way to practice Critical Thinking.
By Padma A U•
Dec 7, 2021
I love this course so much, it's give me some tips about problem solving that I need for my work life
By Jasna D•
Sep 29, 2021
Excellent course. Lecturer is well-versed in this area and I really enjoyed the videos and examples.
By Maha J T•
Mar 5, 2022
this course is interesting, critical thinking is very important to improve our communication skills.
By Mónica U L•
Mar 22, 2021
Very good course and very easy to understand. I think all this is very useful for all kind of teams.
By Fouad M•
Oct 30, 2021
Brilliant introductory course to critical thinking and problem solving... a must attempt for all!
By Mz P•
Apr 29, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyed the course. It was engaging and relevant. Would recommend.
By JEFFREY L•
Apr 18, 2022
Excellent presentation, I highly recommend this course to anyone interested!