To survive in today’s constantly changing business landscape requires being comfortable in uncertainty. Adaptability is what allows people and businesses to solve problems, overcome challenges and move back from the edge of attrition to the more stable ground of relevance. Adaptability is everything. — Jeff Boss, Forbes
- Personal Advertisement
- Planning
- Adaptability
- Resilience
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Adaptability and Resilience
In this module, you will be able to define the concepts of adaptability and resilience. You will be able to identify attitudes and behaviors that demonstrate both traits and be able to describe the importance of them in today's organization.
Building Self-Awareness
In this module, you will be able to articulate your expectations of yourself and others in current or anticipated work roles and settings. You will be able to describe where your self-expectations align or differ from what is required by your employers and other stakeholders. You'll be able to describe any gaps you see along with the impact of those gaps on your professional effectiveness. You will be able to identify barriers to becoming more adaptable and resilient.
Creating An Action Plan
In this module, you will be able to develop an action plan to improve your professional effectiveness. You'll be able to manage your feelings and behaviors and be able to use your time and energy efficiently. You'll be able to use your mistakes as learning experiences and be able to measure your progress.
Implementing Your Plan
In this module, you will be able to implement your plan and record your results. You'll be able to move from panic to productivity with a positive, optimistic attitude and be able to build strong interpersonal connections.
I highly recommend professionals to take this course. It has helped me a lot in improving self-awareness, managing emotions, how to be a better listener and growing my network.
it's really enjoyable, up to the point course on how to work with people and on yourself to be better person and better manager.
This course provide lot of insight and make one plan how to survive through difficult and complex situations.
This course is very useful and interesting. I like it. I wrote long enough about my reflection on the last session of this course. Let's read it.
About the Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
This Specialization is intended for working professionals early in their career and for organizations who look to improve interpersonal relationship skills among their employees, clients, and customers.
