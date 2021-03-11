About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Advertisement
  • Planning
  • Adaptability
  • Resilience
Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Adaptability and Resilience

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Building Self-Awareness

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Creating An Action Plan

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Implementing Your Plan

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADAPTABILITY AND RESILIENCY

About the Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization

Professional Skills for the Workplace

Frequently Asked Questions

