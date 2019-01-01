Laurie Cozart, the founder of Brain Squared Solutions, is a seasoned executive who brings mature perspective and broad expertise to leadership training, coaching and organizational consulting. Laurie has over 30 years of professional experience working in the corporate and nonprofit sectors, where she has served as a board member, executive director, and in CEO and COO roles. Laurie has spent the last 17 years providing executive and leadership coaching and training to large government agencies and corporate organizations. Laurie’s outstanding expertise includes organizational development, program and operational management, strategic planning and training program development for all types of institutions. Laurie is an award-winning coach, instructor and a dynamic facilitator. She specializes in building strong leaders and developing healthy teams. She has coached over 10,000+ people and facilitated trainings for 500+ teams and/or organizations across all industries. Laurie is regularly invited to speak at leadership conferences and team training events throughout the United States. Laurie became a coach and educator to pursue her passion of spreading organizational development and systems thinking into dynamic, performance-enhancing leadership skills. She uses Organizational Development and Continuous Quality improvement techniques, coupled with neuroscience, to transform organizational structures into high- performance and organizational cultures into high engagement. Laurie has been an Executive Coach and Leadership Development Instructor for the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) Extension for over decade. While at the UC Davis Extension, she received the UC Davis Dean’s, “Outstanding Service Award” for “Creating a World of Learning”. Laurie is also a Mentor Coach, program facilitator and instructor for the University of California at Davis Coaching for Work and Life program, a program facilitator and instructor for the Academy of Leadership Coaching and NLP, and an International Coach Federation, Master Certified Coach (MCC).