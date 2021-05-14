About this Course

57,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,836 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Emotional and Social Awareness - ESI

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Self-Management

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Social Awareness and Empathy

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Relationship Management

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL INTELLIGENCE

View all reviews

About the Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization

Professional Skills for the Workplace

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder