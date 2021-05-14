"We are wired to connect. Neuroscience has discovered that our brains very design makes it sociable, inexorably drawn into an intimate brain to brain linkup whenever we engage with another person." Daniel Goleman – Prologue – Social Intelligence
University of California, Davis
Introduction to Emotional and Social Awareness - ESI
In this module, you will be able to define and explain the value of emotional and social intelligence for professional success. You will be able to assess your current emotional and social intelligence skills and discover the four quadrants of ESI. You will be able to explain the importance of ESI in the work place. You will be able to discover your own emotions and implement strategies to develop your emotional and social intelligence.
Self-Management
In this module, you will be able to identify areas of growth in self-management and be able to implement strategies of self-regulation. You will be able to practice an effective technique called the pause and write in a journal. You will be able to reflect and discuss cognitive distortion. You will be able to explain how stress can impact application of emotional and social intelligence skills.
Social Awareness and Empathy
In this module, you will be able to define and discover the three stages of empathy. You will be able to compare and contrast between empathy and sympathy. You will use techniques to practice and develop your empathy skills and be able to apply practices to increase your emotional intelligence.
Relationship Management
In this module, you will be able to define social skills and explore its various competencies. You will be able to implement strategies to help build relationships and connections at work. You will be able to recognize the difference between facts from emotions and be able to apply listening strategies to become a better listener and ultimately a better communicator.
very important course. so many new things I learn from it. the videos and reading pages are easy and understandable. it gives me joy completing the course.
I request every teaching faculty & industrial personal to learn from this course. Very useful & eye opening course. I have already started using tips from this course in my day to day life.
The course is well presented with a mix of videos, quizzes, reading, and exams. ESI is a value addition for every employee and relationship. I recommend this course highly.
I love this course. We used it as a group training session., which a small group all went through the training individually and then we discussed it.
This Specialization is intended for working professionals early in their career and for organizations who look to improve interpersonal relationship skills among their employees, clients, and customers.
