Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
Improve Your Interpersonal Business Skills. Practice and master strategies that will improve your professional relationships and help you excel within an organization.
What you will learn
Apply critical thinking skills to complex problems.
Apply a model for solving problems and pose questions to further understanding of specific problems.
Analyze beliefs and actions that contribute to a growth mindset within an organization.
Evaluate opportunites to increasingly develop a growth mindset.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be required to take a look at themselves and decide who they want to be as a professional . They will practice new skills through activities, personal assessments, reflection and quizzes. These skills can be applied immediately to help them to grow and change within an organization.
Professionals early in their careers.
Emotional and Social Intelligence
"We are wired to connect. Neuroscience has discovered that our brains very design makes it sociable, inexorably drawn into an intimate brain to brain linkup whenever we engage with another person." Daniel Goleman – Prologue – Social Intelligence
Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional
Have you ever tried to find a solution to a problem only to realize you’ve been focusing on the wrong problem from the very beginning? Or you’ve proposed a solution only to have it shut down by your boss or coworkers? How stressful and defeating is that? With massive changes in our world that seem to create the most difficult of circumstances, both personally and professionally, your skills as a critical thinker and problem solver need to be further developed now more than ever.
The Growth Mindset
Are you interested in expanding your career, and want to be a more creative and innovative employee who embraces problems and challenges, and thrives in those circumstances?
Adaptability and Resiliency
To survive in today’s constantly changing business landscape requires being comfortable in uncertainty. Adaptability is what allows people and businesses to solve problems, overcome challenges and move back from the edge of attrition to the more stable ground of relevance. Adaptability is everything. — Jeff Boss, Forbes
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
