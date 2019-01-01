Diane Davidson lives in Roseville, a suburb of Sacramento, California’s state capital. Her passion is helping people get better at what they do. She has a 30 year career of helping individuals, teams and emerging leaders achieve greater success. She is certified in multiple globally recognized leadership models such as Mastering Training and Design, Franklin Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, and Ken Blanchard’s SLII. Prior to her consulting career, Diane owned and operated a commercial production facility, and was a leader in the banking, and health care industries. Diane is also an international professional entertainer, producer, and recording artist. Using relevant, relatable and sometimes humorous stories and examples, Diane has the connect-ability to quickly build trust and engage all learning styles. She is very fortunate to have worked with amazing people from multinational and regional companies such as The State of California, Centura Health, DirecTV, University of Phoenix, AOL, City of Sacramento, Sutter Health, Raley’s-Bel Air-Nob Hill, First Union, Delta Dental, Tri-Counties Bank, University of San Diego, and Café Press.com. With decades of experience in numerous industries around the world, she understands your challenges and guides you to achieve extraordinary results.