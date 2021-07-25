JS
May 14, 2021
I request every teaching faculty & industrial personal to learn from this course. Very useful & eye opening course. I have already started using tips from this course in my day to day life.
AB
Oct 12, 2021
This course is fantastic, I think it should be implemented since high school, we all need to be aware of our emotions from the early years, it would help us manage our emotions better.
By Kulvinder G•
Jul 25, 2021
The course is well presented with a mix of videos, quizzes, reading, and exams. ESI is a value addition for every employee and relationship. I recommend this course highly.
By Marcia S•
Jan 27, 2021
It is a great course if you are seeking to understand better your emotional makeup and how you respond to what is happening around you.
By Bernard D V•
Feb 14, 2021
Excellent course about ESI. In this course, using Gelman's model, we are exploring self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and emapthy, relationship management and motivation. The course is short but very complete and you will have several opportunities to work on your ESI skills. I really recommend this course.
By Maria C B C•
Jan 25, 2021
This course has made me realized how I can manage my relationship with other people. How to build and improve my emotional and social intelligence. Thank you very much, I do feel that I have improved my perception towards others and how I affect them through my ESI.
By Alba N E•
Feb 13, 2021
This was an amazing course! I highly recommend it to everyone.
The material covered was cleared, well explained, easy to understand, very practical.
Every company could benefit from providing this course to it's employees at every level.
Thank you so much!
By Jaikumar T•
Feb 27, 2021
Hands down one of the best courses of Emotional and Social Intelligence!!!
By Ala A•
May 17, 2021
The course content is very helpful and actionable for those who would like to improve their emotional and social skills on the personal and professional levels. The course instructor has a clear voice and makes things simple to understand.
I personally enjoyed and benefited from the course very much. It gives you steps and tools to acquire emotional and social skills.
By Jaydeep S•
May 15, 2021
By Angelica B•
Oct 13, 2021
By Vanessa P•
Feb 19, 2021
This course is extremely important. I learned a lot and found the ways to practice Emotional and Social Intelligence.
By Laura B•
Aug 29, 2021
Engaging and clear. It offers great instruments to manage emotions in social situations. I highly recommend it
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
Honestly a great course for people in the working industry.
By ANTONY S•
Feb 11, 2021
What an excellent course and Material! Feeling Great!
By Diego S•
May 17, 2021
Excellent and crucial skills to develop
By Firdaus P•
Sep 18, 2021
It did not feel like a class one bit. It was like being read to by a robot.
By Murad T•
Nov 28, 2021
ESI is a powerful tool that we all need to cultivate to survive today's world; not only for material growth but also for personal mental health. This course by UC, Davis is effective and practical, enabling the student to take small steps towards developing strong EQ.
However, while the course focuses on changing our social responses to understand better and respond effectively to our surroundings, it barely if at all, considers one's personal health and how our own mental health can be affected by our surroundings. By practicing ESI, we may bring growth and harmony to many others and enable to put up a calm social response, but in reality, within ourselves, our body/mind might not accept our response nor may it be happy with our approach.
By Khadija D•
Oct 26, 2021
I knew going in that I was going to learn a lot but it was more than I expected, and highly illuminating. It's hard to shine a light on ourselves and see ourselves as we really are, and how we react to triggers and emotions, but once we 'lean into' the emotions, we come out better at the other end, I'm a much better person after this course than I was going in because of the knowledge I gained, and I plan to work on the suggested strategies and my own action plan to strengthen my emotional and social intelligence.
Thank you very much for setting up this highly-topical course.
By Jennifer G•
Mar 4, 2022
I was very familiar with the topics and find it comes easy to me, but so many struggle to see things from multiple perspectives. This course did a fantastic job at explaining, as did the resources provided! Iloved the added fun fact details; it made it all the more interesting! I've suggested friends use it for relationship perspectives as well. Thanks for enhancing my perspectives and influencing others! Highly recommend as a requirement for all professiona positions!!
By Adam L•
Mar 11, 2022
I went into this course skeptical and thinking that ESI is merely a "good to have" rather than a real determinent of success. Boy was I wrong! This course taught me the value of social skills and the profound impact that our emotions and the emotions of others have on all facets of our lives. Would definitely recommend.
By Deekshith s 2•
Jan 9, 2022
I think it helped me to increase my emotional intelligence and how to behave and talk to others properly and how to engage people with your talk and how your words will impact others.
By Sofia E•
Mar 24, 2022
should be mandatory in every highschool and university and work in the world. the most beautiful and usefl course for work and life in general. so thankful!
By Debanjali C•
Apr 16, 2022
very important course. so many new things I learn from it. the videos and reading pages are easy and understandable. it gives me joy completing the course.
By Ashlee c•
Mar 25, 2022
I love this course. We used it as a group training session., which a small group all went through the training individually and then we discussed it.
By Dyams S•
Jan 27, 2022
Wonderful course for those who are aware of the change that we all are experiencing thus will assist in recalibrating our intended selves.
By Ramon R•
Nov 26, 2021
short and practical course to improve your emotional and social intelligence, the intelligence that really matters in life and at work!