Are you interested in expanding your career, and want to be a more creative and innovative employee who embraces problems and challenges, and thrives in those circumstances?
This course is part of the Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization
At least 1-2 years of business experience.
What you will learn
Analyze beliefs and actions that contribute to a growth mindset within an organization.
Evaluate opportunites to increasingly develop a growth mindset.
Apply practices that foster growth mindset within an organization.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started and Foundations of Growth Mindset
In this module, you will be able to define and discuss the difference between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. You will be able to identify your own mindset given a situation or arena and measure your baseline. You will be able to use a process to help shift your mindset and examine the benefits and characteristics of having a growth mindset. You'll discuss where growth mindset fits in the workplace.
Internal & External Roadblocks to Growth Mindset
In this module, you will be able to identify both internal and external roadblocks to the growth mindset. You will discover myths of the growth mindset and begin to identify your own limiting beliefs. You will be able to examine and reframe negative statements caused from your limiting beliefs. You will apply a no negative self-talk rule and be able to overcome the comparison trap syndrome.
Organizational Mindset - Deep Dive
In this module, you will be able to define organizational mindset and compare and contrast the differences between a fixed mindset organization and a growth mindset organization. You will discover the organizational culture depending on the type of mindset. You will help foster a growth mindset within your organization and identify the qualities that lead to a growth mindset. You will be able to recognize the type of mindset at the leadership level within an organization and apply best practices for growth mindset at the workplace. You will be able discuss the positivity quotient and how it impacts your team. You will be able to foster a culture of collaboration versus group think and be able to successfully navigate change with a growth mindset.
Dealing With Setbacks and Failures
In this module, you will be able to overcome the perfectionist syndrome. You will be able to identify how your mindset will show up. You will be able to practice the five-minute pity party and apply a growth mindset to move forward. You will be able to reframe a situation and make it redemptive. You will be able to apply best practices to giving and receiving feedback and be able to identify that there is a balance to practicing a mindset.
- 5 stars81.43%
- 4 stars16.03%
- 3 stars2.10%
- 2 stars0.42%
Training is more comprehensive, insightful, relevant to current job atmosphere.
That a great course I have learned a lot from this course
I am very much thankful to you for teaching me so many things by this course.
Such a lovely and confidence building course. Pl do try it as it will definately influence you to look at failures in a very positive way, as a way forward and not backward
