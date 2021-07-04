About this Course

What you will learn

  • Analyze beliefs and actions that contribute to a growth mindset within an organization.

  • Evaluate opportunites to increasingly develop a growth mindset.

  • Apply practices that foster growth mindset within an organization.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started and Foundations of Growth Mindset

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Internal & External Roadblocks to Growth Mindset

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Organizational Mindset - Deep Dive

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Dealing With Setbacks and Failures

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

