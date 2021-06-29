Chevron Left
The Growth Mindset by University of California, Davis

4.8
stars
216 ratings
58 reviews

About the Course

Are you interested in expanding your career, and want to be a more creative and innovative employee who embraces problems and challenges, and thrives in those circumstances? This course will help you determine if you have a fixed mindset or growth mindset, the triggers to watch for when falling into a fixed mindset, and how to transition to a growth mindset. Throughout this course, we will look at several ways in which you can help facilitate a growth mindset in the workplace. To help create environments where each individual has the chance to reach their greatest potential (think productivity), stay motivated on the job (think retention), and continue to develop their skills and knowledge base in a progressive and meaningful way (think life-long learner). One of the most important lessons you’ll learn in this course is that mindset is shifted from moment to moment through recognition and practice. You will be able to learn the process for shifting your mindset that you can turn back to long after the course ends to continue your Growth Mindset journey....

Top reviews

CC

Apr 5, 2022

I enjoyed this class a lot. The instructor is very articulate and everything was laid out in a very easy to understand way. I cannot wait to apply what I have learned in this course! Life changing!

BJ

Mar 26, 2021

Brilliant course!! Lots of great tips and strategies that you can apply to your every day!! Lisa, thank you so much for your time you put when creating this course and for sharing your knowledge!!

1 - 25 of 63 Reviews for The Growth Mindset

By Bianca I M

Jun 29, 2021

very well structured, very easy to understand, simple words were used. it is worth going through and putting into practice what is proposed. congratulations!

By Sruthi A

Jun 8, 2021

A wonderful course by University of California, Davis. Was very insightful and it contains many tips ad techniques given by Ms.Lisa Montanaro to overcome a fixed mindset and to adopt a growth mindset .

I enjoyed the course very much, learnt a lot and found it very helpful in changing my perspective in viewing setbacks and feedback.

Ms.Lisa Montanaro is an amazing coach, I just loved her style of teaching. I inspire her as a very good speaker.

Thank you Ms.Lisa Montanaro !

By Bernard D V

Feb 12, 2021

A great course about Growth Mindset. The concept is well-explained, the quiz are interesting and they help understand the concept, the teacher is clear,... I took this course to validate my knowledge about Grotwth Mindset and still learned new things thanks to the coach background of the teacher. Really nice course!

By ankita r

May 4, 2022

Such a lovely and confidence building course. Pl do try it as it will definately influence you to look at failures in a very positive way, as a way forward and not backward

By Phill P

Feb 27, 2021

I loved this course, I recommend it to everyone.

By MRIGANKA B

Aug 4, 2021

EXCELLENT

By Wei P F

Feb 5, 2022

Thanks a lot, through the learning, I clear the correct defination of Growth mindset, and then it's pratice in my daily work, how to feedback with Growth mindset is really challenge to me, however I'll try...

By Verdandi S

Apr 6, 2022

By Verdandi S

Apr 6, 2022

By Bee J

Mar 27, 2021

By Bee J

Mar 27, 2021

By Maria Z

Apr 27, 2021

Surprisly EXCELLENT! i realise I came into this with a fixed mindset that I already knew all essential things about growth mindset. So ironic when I realize i didn´t. :)

By Nkiru N O

Jan 17, 2022

T​his course Growth Mindset, is very educationing and expository. It is a course that everyone should do in an organization for a progressive growth.

By Gaurav S

Aug 8, 2021

This was one of the best Course I have taken. This course has helped me to steer my learning view from casual approach to keep learning approach.

By Oksana S

Jul 19, 2021

This was an excellent course. I already studied the subject and read the Mindset book, but it was still very beneficial for me. Thank you!

By Orshell D

Apr 26, 2022

well explained and doable pratices to follow the growth mindset acitivity....Simple to understand and can use it on our day to day life

By Angela M

Mar 30, 2022

Fantastic Course! Its the course I didn't know i needed to take and that will help me succeed and grow in all aspects of my life.

By Chris N

Dec 14, 2021

I was able to learn a lot around mindsets and have a lot of resources to share with my team. Highly recommend for team leaders.

By Keith K

Jan 1, 2022

Interesting, able to relate and connect, enriching, it is certainly going to make a difference in my perspective and actions

By Chairdchai P

Sep 27, 2021

This course has my mindset maximized.

I have considerated overall factors to lead to absolute Growth mindset.

By Atulkumar V J

Apr 29, 2022

It was excellant learning experience !!!!

Looking forward such more learning topics and platform

By Ramon R

Dec 14, 2021

Lisa Montanaro is a charm teacher. This course has allowed to deep dive into the growth mindset

By Ligia B

May 4, 2021

Wonderful reflection not only about "self" but also on the organization culture and dynamics.

By Maria L

Apr 25, 2022

Me encanto la explicacion, sencilla y que tiene muchos ejemplos sencillos pero concisos

By Rungruang W

Aug 26, 2021

Great concept to open me on positive thinking and way to improve myselfe to be better

By Syamsul A A R

Mar 23, 2021

Effective and practical. Highly rcommended especially for learners and professionals.

By Prashant K

Aug 10, 2021

Training is more comprehensive, insightful, relevant to current job atmosphere.

