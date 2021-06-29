CC
Apr 5, 2022
I enjoyed this class a lot. The instructor is very articulate and everything was laid out in a very easy to understand way. I cannot wait to apply what I have learned in this course! Life changing!
BJ
Mar 26, 2021
Brilliant course!! Lots of great tips and strategies that you can apply to your every day!! Lisa, thank you so much for your time you put when creating this course and for sharing your knowledge!!
By Bianca I M•
Jun 29, 2021
very well structured, very easy to understand, simple words were used. it is worth going through and putting into practice what is proposed. congratulations!
By Sruthi A•
Jun 8, 2021
A wonderful course by University of California, Davis. Was very insightful and it contains many tips ad techniques given by Ms.Lisa Montanaro to overcome a fixed mindset and to adopt a growth mindset .
I enjoyed the course very much, learnt a lot and found it very helpful in changing my perspective in viewing setbacks and feedback.
Ms.Lisa Montanaro is an amazing coach, I just loved her style of teaching. I inspire her as a very good speaker.
Thank you Ms.Lisa Montanaro !
By Bernard D V•
Feb 12, 2021
A great course about Growth Mindset. The concept is well-explained, the quiz are interesting and they help understand the concept, the teacher is clear,... I took this course to validate my knowledge about Grotwth Mindset and still learned new things thanks to the coach background of the teacher. Really nice course!
By ankita r•
May 4, 2022
Such a lovely and confidence building course. Pl do try it as it will definately influence you to look at failures in a very positive way, as a way forward and not backward
By Phill P•
Feb 27, 2021
I loved this course, I recommend it to everyone.
By MRIGANKA B•
Aug 4, 2021
EXCELLENT
By Wei P F•
Feb 5, 2022
Thanks a lot, through the learning, I clear the correct defination of Growth mindset, and then it's pratice in my daily work, how to feedback with Growth mindset is really challenge to me, however I'll try...
By Verdandi S•
Apr 6, 2022
By Bee J•
Mar 27, 2021
By Maria Z•
Apr 27, 2021
Surprisly EXCELLENT! i realise I came into this with a fixed mindset that I already knew all essential things about growth mindset. So ironic when I realize i didn´t. :)
By Nkiru N O•
Jan 17, 2022
This course Growth Mindset, is very educationing and expository. It is a course that everyone should do in an organization for a progressive growth.
By Gaurav S•
Aug 8, 2021
This was one of the best Course I have taken. This course has helped me to steer my learning view from casual approach to keep learning approach.
By Oksana S•
Jul 19, 2021
This was an excellent course. I already studied the subject and read the Mindset book, but it was still very beneficial for me. Thank you!
By Orshell D•
Apr 26, 2022
well explained and doable pratices to follow the growth mindset acitivity....Simple to understand and can use it on our day to day life
By Angela M•
Mar 30, 2022
Fantastic Course! Its the course I didn't know i needed to take and that will help me succeed and grow in all aspects of my life.
By Chris N•
Dec 14, 2021
I was able to learn a lot around mindsets and have a lot of resources to share with my team. Highly recommend for team leaders.
By Keith K•
Jan 1, 2022
Interesting, able to relate and connect, enriching, it is certainly going to make a difference in my perspective and actions
By Chairdchai P•
Sep 27, 2021
This course has my mindset maximized.
I have considerated overall factors to lead to absolute Growth mindset.
By Atulkumar V J•
Apr 29, 2022
It was excellant learning experience !!!!
Looking forward such more learning topics and platform
By Ramon R•
Dec 14, 2021
Lisa Montanaro is a charm teacher. This course has allowed to deep dive into the growth mindset
By Ligia B•
May 4, 2021
Wonderful reflection not only about "self" but also on the organization culture and dynamics.
By Maria L•
Apr 25, 2022
Me encanto la explicacion, sencilla y que tiene muchos ejemplos sencillos pero concisos
By Rungruang W•
Aug 26, 2021
Great concept to open me on positive thinking and way to improve myselfe to be better
By Syamsul A A R•
Mar 23, 2021
Effective and practical. Highly rcommended especially for learners and professionals.
By Prashant K•
Aug 10, 2021
Training is more comprehensive, insightful, relevant to current job atmosphere.