London Business School
Agile Organisation: Strategies for Business Resilience
London Business School

Agile Organisation: Strategies for Business Resilience

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Julian Birkinshaw
David Lewis

Instructors: Julian Birkinshaw

What you'll learn

  • Strategic Resilience: Explore the concepts and frameworks needed to ensure your organisation can adapt to a shifting business context

  • Operational Resilience: Increase your awareness of the potential sources of risk in your supply chains and how you manage finance and information.

  • Behavioural Resilience: Learn about team dynamics and how your role affects the people you manage.

There are 6 modules in this course

This week, we will explore what strategic resilience really means and start discussing the ideas and frameworks you should be implementing to keep your organisation future fit.

What's included

23 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

We look at building strategic resilience through the lens of agility loops, scenario planning and new approaches to difficult choices in uncertain times.

What's included

21 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, we will focus on the practical tools and practices for building resilience, firstly by studying the supply chain and then the risks involved in finance and information management.

What's included

17 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, we will look at some key examples of how risk management decisions are made within a complex adaptive system. We will then look at how you can design your own management experiment.

What's included

19 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, we will begin our look into behavioural resilience, focusing on team dynamics and how your role affects the people you manage.

What's included

22 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, we will dive deeper into the subject of behavioural resilience within the workplace, focusing on individual responsibilities and your role as a leader.

What's included

18 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Julian Birkinshaw
4 Courses127,900 learners
David Lewis
London Business School
1 Course1,316 learners

Offered by

London Business School

