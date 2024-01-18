Agile Organisation: Strategies for Business Resilience

Prepare for tomorrow’s challenges by building a truly resilient and agile organisation. What you learn in this course:
Strategic Resilience: Explore the concepts and frameworks needed to ensure your organisation can adapt to a shifting business context. Build an understanding of agility loops, scenario planning and how to approach difficult decision-making through uncertain times. Operational Resilience: Increase your awareness of the potential sources of risk in your supply chains and how you manage finance and information. Discover how risk-management decisions are made within a complex adaptive system, and how they can be applied in your own, personally designed, management experiment. Behavioural Resilience: Learn about team dynamics and how your role affects the people you manage. Focus on your individual responsibilities as a leader and build the capabilities to motivate your people during difficult times.