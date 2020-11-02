In this course, you will learn the neuroscience of change, why we are so change-averse, how to train for change resilience, and most importantly, you will begin developing a practice to help you be prepared for changes in personal life and in your career.
This course is part of the Agile Leadership Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
What you will learn
Understand the neuroscience of change
Understand where you are with change, deconstruct fears and identify a path forward
Apply tools for building a new mindset by reframing and anchoring new states
Understand what positive psychology is and how to use it for personal transformation
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Neuroscience of Change
We use the brain to understand the world around us. Change is no exception except for we are biologically wired to process change at the primal level first. To understand how to become agile, we have to understand what happens in our brain automatically.
Deconstructing Your Fears
Every action begins with figuring out the end goal and the current state. In this module, you will work through the materials and the exercises that will help you determine where you want to be as a leader and where you are today as it relates to change. You will also begin developing an action plan to bridge the gap between those two journey points and will begin addressing the psychological aspects of fear that might be holding you back today.
Building a New Mindset
You now know the end goal and the current state. But how do you change the things you’ve been thinking and doing for a long time and how do you consciously design a new agile mindset? In this module, you gain additional insight into your own pattern formation, and you will learn practical tools for overcoming established ways of thinking and building a new mindset.
Leader Self-Care
Every thought begins in our brain. As you are developing a new mindset, it’s important to support it until it becomes second nature. In this module, you will learn the tools of positive psychology that will help you create healthy mental hygiene, which will be key to sustaining the mindset of an agile leader, building personal change resiliency, and being at ease with change.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.47%
- 4 stars17.03%
- 3 stars4.39%
- 1 star1.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AGILE LEADER TRAINING
Great tools and amazing course. Hard to face my limitations and characteristics, but face the truth about myself; with a plan and consistent actions, I will become much better than today.
The instructor is very strong with the subject and content is crisp and clear.
The lessons were very informative, attractive and easily understood.
Very much enjoyed this course applicable to many areas of life.
About the Agile Leadership Specialization
Constant fast change has become a reality of our time. Agile has become a popular leadership philosophy and a project management methodology for addressing this reality. While the theory is simple, it’s much more challenging to become Agile in practice.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.