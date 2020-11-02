About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Agile Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the neuroscience of change

  • Understand where you are with change, deconstruct fears and identify a path forward

  • Apply tools for building a new mindset by reframing and anchoring new states

  • Understand what positive psychology is and how to use it for personal transformation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Neuroscience of Change

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Deconstructing Your Fears

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Building a New Mindset

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Leader Self-Care

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

