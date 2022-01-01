About this Specialization

6,533 recent views
Constant fast change has become a reality of our time. Agile has become a popular leadership philosophy and a project management methodology for addressing this reality. While the theory is simple, it’s much more challenging to become Agile in practice. To bridge the gap between an easy theory and complex application, you will learn three critical success components for executing the complexity of Agile in practice: the neuroscience of change, social psychology, and change management. In this specialization, you will learn how to become an agile leader, how to build agile teams by using Agile philosophy and Scrum tools, and how to approach transforming a traditional organization into agile. This specialization will prepare you to build change-resiliency within yourself, your team, and your organization and implement Agile practices where appropriate to leverage its maximum benefits.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Agile Leadership: Introduction to Change

Course 2

Course 2

Agile Leader Training

Course 3

Course 3

Developing an Agile Team

Course 4

Course 4

Agile Organization

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

