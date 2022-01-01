- Agile Leadership
Agile Leadership Specialization
Develop Agile Leadership Skills. Develop agile leadership skills by implementing change management, social psychology, and Agile principles and philosophy in business.
Apply Agile principles and philosophy within your team and organization
Develop change resilience at a personal, team, and organization level
Transform yourself, your team, and your organization from traditional into Agile
Describe how and why change management approaches emerged in the business world
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will evaluate themselves, their team, and the organization for agility by creating a set of baseline assessments. They will identify opportunities and design a comprehensive transformation roadmap at a leader, team, and organizational level by applying the psychology of change, Scrum, and change management in their business setting.
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Agile Leadership: Introduction to Change
This is a foundational course in the Agile Leadership Specialization. By the end of this course, you will build an understanding of key agile leadership concepts. You will begin building a toolbox that will give you an ability to evaluate and create a baseline for yourself as an agile leader. You will access your team’s readiness for change. You will also analyze to what degree an organization is agile, and evaluate its ability to respond to change triggers.
Agile Leader Training
In this course, you will learn the neuroscience of change, why we are so change-averse, how to train for change resilience, and most importantly, you will begin developing a practice to help you be prepared for changes in personal life and in your career.
Developing an Agile Team
Now that you have undergone personal information, you will be better prepared to empathize, understand, and mentor individual members of your team on a similar journey. Leading teams towards change-resilience is not as simple as knowing and understanding the psychology of individuals multiplied by a number of team members. It requires a different approach.
Agile Organization
The theory of Agile is simple. However, it takes experience, knowledge, and expertise to scale it successfully.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
