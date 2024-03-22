University of Colorado Boulder
The Neuroscience of Personal Excellence
University of Colorado Boulder

The Neuroscience of Personal Excellence

This course is part of Neuroscience of Leadership: Leading with Your Brain Specialization

Taught in English

Ron Duren Jr.

Instructor: Ron Duren Jr.

2,693 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Explain how the brain solves problems and how we can improve strategic reasoning.

  • Explain how the brain makes decisions and how we can improve this process.

  • Recognize the psychological construct of perseverance and how to develop it.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Neuroscience of Leadership: Leading with Your Brain Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

As a starting point for a discussion about the neuroscience of personal excellence, we will need a common vocabulary and knowledge about how the brain works. In this first module, you will learn about the key parts of the brain and nervous system. Begin to understand how neurotransmitters, hormones and brain waves affect behavior. Lastly, the social brain hypothesis and how maleable the adult brain actually is will be discussed. Consider this module a journey to introduce you to basic neuroscience.

What's included

4 videos19 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Our lives are largely driven by our habits. Research states that 43% of our behavior is habitual. In this module, we will explore the neuroscience of learning and habituation so that you can learn to harness it to your advantage.

What's included

2 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

To improve our decision-making and problem solving skills, we must learn how our brain approaches these tasks. In this module, we'll discuss ways to improve. We'll also review how to keep our minds healthy with proven neuroscience.

What's included

2 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Many people see fear, stress and anxiety as somethign that should be avoided. In this module, you will come to learn that they each have a valuable part to play for performance related tasks. Being able to regulate arousal is the key to finding your sweet spot when it comes to elite performance.

What's included

3 videos11 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

To be at our best, we need to be able to withstand the storms of life. In this module you will come away with and understanding of psychological resilience, perseverance and mental toughness. Each overlapping the others. We'll also explore tactics for developing your mental strength.

What's included

4 videos10 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (6 ratings)
Ron Duren Jr.
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses7,226 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 17

4.7

17 reviews

  • 5 stars

    76.47%

  • 4 stars

    17.64%

  • 3 stars

    5.88%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

DC
5

Reviewed on Mar 21, 2024

View more reviews

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions