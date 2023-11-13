University of Colorado Boulder
The Neuroscience of Leading Transformational Organizations
Ron Duren Jr.

What you'll learn

  • Describe how neuroscience impacts collaborative creativity.

  • Understand how to build mentally tough organizations.

  • Explore the world of neuroscience utilized in business applications.

There are 5 modules in this course

Our brains are typically not comfortable with uncertainty and change. These states always have the potential to signal danger or risk. We fear that which we cannot see. In this module, you will come away with an understanding of how the brain approaches these states and with tools to better manage our uneasiness with them.

4 videos11 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Empirical evidence supports the idea that diverse teams, on average, perform better than those lacking diversity. Teams that are diverse, have varying viewpoints that are beneficial to the team. In this module, you'll understand how the brain can work against us and how we can better engage with those who are different from us.

3 videos9 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

When we are children, we are all creative. Arts and crafts is often our favorite activity. Somewhere along the way, we are taught that we must not focus on such childish behaviors and focus instead on hard skills. Our ability to be creative and innovative still exists, even if dormant. In this module you will learn how to tap back into these abilities with the help of neuroscience.

3 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Group flow state, also known as "collective flow" or "shared flow," occurs when a group of individuals engage in a collaborative activity and experience a heightened state of focus, motivation, and enjoyment. In this module, we will examine the neuroscience and how to nurture it in your teams and organizations.

3 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In my estimation, the 2020's are what I am calling the "NeuroDecade." Applying nueroscience to leadership, business, strategy, marketing and even parenting is becoming more common. Where we go from here is largely up to you and your organizations. In this module we take a look at how neuroscience is being applied to other areas of business beyond leadership. The future is bright!

4 videos9 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Ron Duren Jr.
