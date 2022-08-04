- Team Building
- Collaboration
- Communication
- Transparency
- Negotiation
- Managing Stakeholders
- Resilience
- Relationships
- Creating a culture
- Sustaining Engagement
- Delegation
- Building Teams
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Become a Great Leader. Understand critical leadership principles, develop personal leadership traits, explore the challenges of leading individuals and learn strategies for leading a team.
Offered By
What you will learn
Apply elements of personal effectiveness, including negotiation, managing organizational politics, finding mentors, and converting enemies to allies.
Apply practical leadership activities, including defining roles, setting a vision, coaching, dealing with conflicts, and delegation
Apply teambuilding activities, including hiring the right team members, building the team, managing the team, and conducting effective meetings.
Understand and apply the principles of establishing a vision for an organization.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in conversations with peers about their leadership experiences and their thoughts about how they might develop their skillset. At the end of the course learners complete a final assessment to demonstrate their mastery of the content and reflect on how they will apply these principals to their own career.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.