About this Specialization

This class is about becoming a Great Leader. Great Leaders know how to hire great individuals, form and empower great teams, and delegate to those teams appropriately. Working together with the team, they envision what the organization could be and inspire others to help execute the strategy that will take them there. They protect their team members, empower them, and help them to improve and grow while the team members, in turn, help the organization improve and grow. Great Leaders' ambition is for the organization and team first, and for themselves a distant second. They combine fierce resolve with personal humility, shunning a more popular, larger-than-life egocentricity. These are the Great Ones: those who build the greatest organizations and who, in the long run, are the most admired. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder's Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience.
