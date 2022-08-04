Dr. Moorer believes strongly in the University of Colorado Engineering Management Program (EMP), both its philosophical tenets and the incredible value of leadership and management. Now, in his eighteenth year of teaching, he believes that the best learning takes place during the give-and-take of discussion and argument. Dr. Moorer was a career Army officer with leadership and command assignments in South Korea, Germany, the United States, and the Middle East where, in 1991, he was Operations Officer for a tank battalion during the first Iraq war. Two years later, he earned a Masters Degree in Space Systems and taught National Security Policy and Space Operations at the US Army Command and General Staff College. After retiring from the military, he conducted research at the University of Colorado Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics where he modeled Earth’s radiation-belt dynamics and associated space weather. At Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., he led several teams working on space physics applications and was subsequently appointed Director of Business Development. In 2007, he founded two companies: Ceebus Technologies (specializing in underwater communication and positioning) and Wacari Group (specializing in the commercialization of innovative and paradigm-breaking products). In his current role, he teaches courses in Leadership, Ethics, Project Management, and Communication. Dr. Moorer is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and completed his doctorate in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado at Boulder.