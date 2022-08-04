Writing effective documents to influence teams and decision-makers is one of the essential elements of successful management. Additionally, in all of its forms, writing remains one of the primary vehicles by which a leader exercises leadership. Just like the other forms of communication, it must be coherent, complete, make a clear argument, and include appropriate decorum. This course focuses on these attributes as applied in all forms of modern written communication.
This course is part of the Technical Communication Specialization
Write for the educated layperson.
Apply brevity and focus when writing.
Address your reader's "hot buttons" (issues in which they are most interested) so as to become a more influential writer.
- Influence
- Brevity
- Targeting your audience
- Clarity
- Business Writing
Start working towards your Master's degree
This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
About the Technical Communication Specialization
