About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Technical Communication Specialization
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Write for the educated layperson.

  • Apply brevity and focus when writing.

  • Address your reader's "hot buttons" (issues in which they are most interested) so as to become a more influential writer.

Skills you will gain

  • Influence
  • Brevity
  • Targeting your audience
  • Clarity
  • Business Writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Technical Communication Specialization
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Effective Managerial Writing

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

The Letter To an External Customer [The Formal Letter]

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

The Research Proposal

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

The Executive Summary

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Technical Communication Specialization

Technical Communication

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder