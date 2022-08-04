About this Specialization

An engineering leader spends a majority of their day interacting with others. Indeed, studies repeatedly point to the impact communication skills have on the ability of managerial leaders to succeed or fail. Too often, individuals move into managerial leadership roles without an awareness of the need to improve in this area. This specialization focuses on skills such as listening, counseling, non-verbals, mentoring, coaching, building trust, providing feedback, writing, and presentation skills. The objective of the study is to help the engineering leader excel in their communication responsibilities. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Communication as a Technical Leader

Technical Managerial Written Skills

Speaking to a Technical Group

