Wendy Martin is the W. Edwards Deming Professor of Management in the Lockheed-Martin Engineering Management Program, teaching in the area of Quality Science. She earned her undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and a Masters of Engineering from the Lockheed-Martin Engineering Management Program at the University of Colorado Boulder, with an emphasis in six sigma, quality systems and applied statistics. Prior to her graduate degree, she was trained in statistical methods by Luftig & Warren International (LWI). Wendy also worked for 14 years at Anheuser-Busch, where she became skilled in the application of statistics in an industrial environment.