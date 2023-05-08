University of Colorado Boulder
Data Acquisition, Risk, and Estimation
University of Colorado Boulder

Data Acquisition, Risk, and Estimation

This course is part of The Data Driven Manager Specialization

Taught in English

Wendy Martin

Instructor: Wendy Martin

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create a plan to answer business and engineering questions.

  • Calculate effect size, power and sample size to reduce risk in decision making.

  • Distinguish between best- and worst-case scenarios given point and interval estimates.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the The Data Driven Manager Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Upon completion of this module, students will be able to classify types of sampling used for data acquisition, describe sampling error, and construct random number sequences for sampling.

What's included

12 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Upon completion of this module, students will be able to calculate point and interval estimates using RStudio and ROIStat.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Upon completion of this module, students will be able to use point and interval estimates to determine best- and worst-case scenarios.

What's included

9 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Upon completion of this module, students will be able to plan for data acquisition to minimize risk in decision making, including sample size, effect size and power calculations.

What's included

12 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Upon completion of this module, students will be able to use return on investment calculations to determine effect size, sample size and power using RStudio and ROIStat.

What's included

11 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Wendy Martin
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses6,375 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions