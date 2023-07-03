In the Data Driven Manager specialization, you will learn how to first understand the type of data that you have (or want to generate), then describe it with numbers and graphs to communicate with your audience. You will practice using probability and distributions to understand the underlying nature of your data to make decisions and solve problems in a way that increases the likelihood of a desired outcome. You will learn the steps to create a plan to answer business and engineering questions and reduce risk when making decisions. You’ll study how to determine best- and worst-case scenarios using data. Finally, you’ll acquire data analysis skills to answer business and engineering questions that will help you make appropriate decisions.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
Applied Learning Project
You will have the opportunity to work on practical, real-world problems that simulate the challenges and scenarios you'll encounter in a professional setting. These problems will not only help reinforce what you've learned but also give you a chance to apply your new skills and knowledge in a practical context.