University of Colorado Boulder
The Data Driven Manager Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

The Data Driven Manager Specialization

Drive Operational Improvement with Data

Taught in English

Wendy Martin

Instructor: Wendy Martin

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Defining, Describing, and Visualizing Data

What you'll learn

  • Classify types of data with scales of measurement

  • Calculate descriptive statistics and create graphical representations using R software

  • Solve problems and make decisions using probability distributions

Category: Probability And Statistics
Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Engineering Decision Making

Data Acquisition, Risk, and Estimation

What you'll learn

  • Create a plan to answer business and engineering questions.

  • Calculate effect size, power and sample size to reduce risk in decision making.

  • Distinguish between best- and worst-case scenarios given point and interval estimates.

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Estimation
Category: Statistical Inference
Category: Business Analysis

Data Driven Decision Making

What you'll learn

  • Analyze data to answer business and engineering questions.

  • Perform statistical tests to determine changes and differences.

  • Perform statistical tests to determine relationships.

Category: Probability And Statistics
Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization

Wendy Martin
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses6,394 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

