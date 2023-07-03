Once we have generated data, we need to answer the research question by performing an appropriate statistical analysis. Engineers and business professionals need to know which test or tests to use. Through this class, you will be able to perform one sample tests for comparison to historical data. You will also be able to determine statistically significant relationships between two variables. You will be able to perform two sample tests for both independent and dependent data. Finally, you will analyze data with more than two groups using the Analysis of Variance.
Data Driven Decision Making
This course is part of The Data Driven Manager Specialization
Taught in English
Analyze data to answer business and engineering questions.
Perform statistical tests to determine changes and differences.
Perform statistical tests to determine relationships.
There are 5 modules in this course
Upon completion of this module, students will be able compare generated data to historical data for both continuous and discrete data using RStudio and ROIStat.
16 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to determine relationships between two variables for both continuous and discrete data using RStudio and ROIStat.
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to compare two independent samples for both continuous and discrete data using RStudio and ROIStat.
15 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to compare two dependent samples for both continuous and discrete data using RStudio and ROIStat.
18 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to analyze continuous data with more than 2 groups using RStudio and ROIStat.
13 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
