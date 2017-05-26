About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data-Informed Decision-Making
  • Big Data
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

PwC

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up97%(24,945 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Analytics

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Technology and types of data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data analysis techniques and tools

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data-driven decision making project

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization

Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach

