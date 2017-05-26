Welcome to Data-driven Decision Making. In this course, you'll get an introduction to Data Analytics and its role in business decisions. You'll learn why data is important and how it has evolved. You'll be introduced to “Big Data” and how it is used. You'll also be introduced to a framework for conducting Data Analysis and what tools and techniques are commonly used. Finally, you'll have a chance to put your knowledge to work in a simulated business setting.
This course is part of the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Big Data
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
PwC
With offices in 157 countries and more than 208,000 people, PwC is among the leading professional services networks in the world. Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We help organisations and individuals create the value they’re looking for, by delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Data Analytics
In this module, you'll learn the basics of data analytics and how businesses use to solve problems. You'll learn the value data analytics brings to business decision-making processes. We’ll introduce you to a framework for data analysis and tools used in data analytics. Finally, we’re going to talk about careers and roles in data analytics and data science. Note: Video transcripts are auto generated and may contain spelling and punctuation errors.
Technology and types of data
This module is an introductory look at big data and big data analytics where you will learn the about different types of data. We’ll also introduce you to PwC's perspective on big data and explain the impact of big data on businesses. Finally we will name some of the different types of tools and technologies used to gather data.
Data analysis techniques and tools
In this module we will describe some of the tools for data analytics and some of the key technologies for data analysis. We will talk about how visualization is important to the practice of data analytics. Finally we will identify a variety of tools and languages used and consider when those tools are best used.
Data-driven decision making project
The course project will give you an opportunity to practice what you have learned. You will participate in a simulated business situation in which you will select the best course of action. You will then prepare a final deliverable which will be evaluated by your peers. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to provide feedback on your peer's submissions.
An excellent course journey for this subject - Data Driven Decison Making, very good content with relevant case assignment and they are paced comfortably to allow me as learner to grasp the knowledge.
So glad of this course as it gave me clear knowledge on types of analysis and techniques, as well as channels/technologies into which we can innovate and leverage on big data to insights.
Great course for anyone who wants to learn the frameworks for problem solving with data, and for those who want to learn about the use cases of tools like Python, R, SAS, and many other tools
Congratulation is a great course, a Professional level. Thank you PwC for share the experience of the HUMAN TALENT.\n\nThank to the instructors a really great course.\n\nThank you and God bless you
