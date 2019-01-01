PLEASE NOTE: If you are experiencing access or payment issues, please reach out the the Coursera support center at https://learner.coursera.help/hc/en-us for help. Alex Mannella was a founding member and Partner in PwC’s Information and Analytics Practice and is a seasoned professional on the issues of customer value management (CVM), response modeling, database marketing, and data mining. He has extensive experience in developing response and segmentation algorithms for organizations of varying sizes, database development, and the use of artificial intelligence for data mining studies. Prior to joining PwC, Alex was head of research at Econometrics, Inc.. He was instrumental in the redesign of their national database of more than 180 million records for response modeling, data mining and direct marketing campaigns. In addition, Alex played a key role in the development of the life-stage variable at Econometrics, a variable that is a key component in CRM and market basket analysis. Alex is an active member of the American Statistical Association (Chicago Chapter) and the Chicago Association of Direct Marketing. Alex is a guest lecturer at UCLA, Stanford, ITAM (Mexico), Universidad de los Andes (Colombia), IIM-B, and ISB. In addition, Alex sits on an advisory board at the University of Chicago Graham School.