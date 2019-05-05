In this Capstone Project, you'll bring together all the new skills and insights you've learned through the four courses. You'll be given a 'mock' client problem and a data set. You'll need to analyze the data to gain business insights, research the client's domain area, and create recommendations. You'll then need to visualize the data in a client-facing presentation. You'll bring it all together in a recorded video presentation.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the Business Problem
In this course, you will be using the skills you’ve been developing throughout the series of PwC courses to create and present a deliverable for a client.You’re going to determine your approach for analysis, use the information provided by the client to conduct an analysis, determine the best way to show your findings and then develop a plan to deliver your results and recommendations to the client in a video presentation.In this course, you will be acting as a consultant interacting with a client, Electric Growers. The client needs your strong data analytics and Excel skills to analyze data and help them make smart decisions to enable the company’s move into the security devices and services market. Each week, the client, represented by Michele Tran, a Vice President of Operations from Electric Growers, and the management team, will ask you to use and analyze the data, provided by the client, to answer a series of questions that will help them make decisions.You’ll receive peer feedback that you can use to enhance future presentations. This course was created by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with an address at 300 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10017.
Analyzing the Business Problem
This week, you will be using the results of last week’s analysis to come up with some hypotheses. You will be answering questions such as: Who are the ideal customers that should be targeted? How should they be approached to maximize the sales of the client’s new home security systems? Using the data, figure out the attributes of the customer who wants to install an advanced, hi-tech security system and the attributes of a person who would switch security system providers. Continue to use the knowledge you’ve acquired in the other courses that you’ve taken in this series.
Creating a visual representation of your analysis results
This week, the client has more questions for you to answer to further develop the profile of potential customers. This includes finding which cities to target and how to evaluate them. You will have access to crime rates, population, housing growth city wide data and segmentation distribution dumps to help in your analysis.
Building a presentation for the client meeting
This week, you will be taking your findings and detailed analysis on plans to launch the new home security system and put them into a PowerPoint presentation deck for Michele Tran and the management team. The presentation should be about 10 slides and should follow the guidelines and best practices of presenting to a client that were covered in the earlier courses within this specialization. Ms. Tran wants to review it and give you feedback, if needed, before having it presented to the management team.This is a chance to use what you learned about creating a presentation, using PowerPoint tools, creating charts and other methods of enhancing a presentation.
great opportunity to learn and enhance our skills of data analysis and then presenting it professional using PwC Approach
Good source of practical materials! Thank you for the insights.
great assignments, great quizzes! You actually are applying your skills.
Thank you Mr. Alex Manella and rest of the team for putting up this wonderful course content. The learning videos are great.
