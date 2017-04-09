About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Communication
  • Presentation Design
  • Presentation
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
PwC

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Preparing a Presentation

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Communication styles

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Creating effective slides using PowerPoint

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Delivering a presentation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EFFECTIVE BUSINESS PRESENTATIONS WITH POWERPOINT

About the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization

Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach

Frequently Asked Questions

