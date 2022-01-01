- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Presentation
- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Big Data
- Pivot Table
- Data Cleansing
- Dashboard (Business)
- Data Virtualization
- Communication
- Presentation Design
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Make Smarter Business Decisions With Data Analysis. Understand data, apply data analytics tools and create effective business intelligence presentations
This specialization will include a project at the end of each module and a capstone project at the end of the specialization. Each project will provide you the chance to apply the skills of that lesson. In the first module you'll plan an analysis approach, in the second and third modules you will analyze sets of data using the Excel skills you learn. In the fourth module you will prepare a business presentation.
In the final Capstone Project, you'll apply the skills you’ve learned by working through a mock client business problem. You'll analyze a set of data, looking for the business insights. Then you'll create and visualize your findings, before recording a video to present your recommendations to the client.
No prior experience required.
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Data-driven Decision Making
Welcome to Data-driven Decision Making. In this course, you'll get an introduction to Data Analytics and its role in business decisions. You'll learn why data is important and how it has evolved. You'll be introduced to “Big Data” and how it is used. You'll also be introduced to a framework for conducting Data Analysis and what tools and techniques are commonly used. Finally, you'll have a chance to put your knowledge to work in a simulated business setting.
Problem Solving with Excel
This course explores Excel as a tool for solving business problems. In this course you will learn the basic functions of excel through guided demonstration. Each week you will build on your excel skills and be provided an opportunity to practice what you’ve learned. Finally, you will have a chance to put your knowledge to work in a final project. Please note, the content in this course was developed using a Windows version of Excel 2013.
Data Visualization with Advanced Excel
In this course, you will get hands-on instruction of advanced Excel 2013 functions. You’ll learn to use PowerPivot to build databases and data models. We’ll show you how to perform different types of scenario and simulation analysis and you’ll have an opportunity to practice these skills by leveraging some of Excel's built in tools including, solver, data tables, scenario manager and goal seek. In the second half of the course, will cover how to visualize data, tell a story and explore data by reviewing core principles of data visualization and dashboarding. You’ll use Excel to build complex graphs and Power View reports and then start to combine them into dynamic dashboards.
Effective Business Presentations with Powerpoint
This course is all about presenting the story of the data, using PowerPoint. You'll learn how to structure a presentation, to include insights and supporting data. You'll also learn some design principles for effective visuals and slides. You'll gain skills for client-facing communication - including public speaking, executive presence and compelling storytelling. Finally, you'll be given a client profile, a business problem, and a set of basic Excel charts, which you'll need to turn into a presentation - which you'll deliver with iterative peer feedback.
PwC
With offices in 157 countries and more than 208,000 people, PwC is among the leading professional services networks in the world. Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We help organisations and individuals create the value they’re looking for, by delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services.
