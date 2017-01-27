This course explores Excel as a tool for solving business problems. In this course you will learn the basic functions of excel through guided demonstration. Each week you will build on your excel skills and be provided an opportunity to practice what you’ve learned. Finally, you will have a chance to put your knowledge to work in a final project. Please note, the content in this course was developed using a Windows version of Excel 2013.
This course is part of the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
- Pivot Table
- Data Cleansing
Offered by
PwC
With offices in 157 countries and more than 208,000 people, PwC is among the leading professional services networks in the world. Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We help organisations and individuals create the value they’re looking for, by delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Overview of Excel
In this module, you will learn the basics of Excel navigation and Excel basic functionality. You will learn how to navigate the basic Excel screen including using formulas, subtotals and text formatting. We will provide you an opportunity to perform a problem solving exercise using basic Excel skills. Note: We recommend viewing videos in full-screen mode by clicking the double arrow in the lower right hand corner of your screen.
vLookups and Data Cleansing
In this module you will learn about VLookup, value cleansing and text functions. We will also introduce you to PwC's perspective on the value in cleansing data and using the appropriate functions. Finally, we will provide you an opportunity to perform a problem solving exercise using VLookup, value cleansing and text function. Note: We recommend viewing videos in full-screen mode by clicking the double arrow in the lower right hand corner of your screen.
Logical Functions & Pivot Tables
In this module, you will learn about logical functions and pivot tables. We will show you how to create and use pivot tables to solve business problems. We will give you an opportunity to practice creating and using a pivot table to solve a business problem. Finally, we will share some insight on PwC’s perspectives on the impact of Excel on your career and work. Note: We recommend viewing videos in full-screen mode by clicking the double arrow in the lower right hand corner of your screen.
More Advanced Formulas
In this module you will learn more advanced Excel formulas. We will show you how to create statistical formulas, perform an index match, and lastly, build financial formulas. We will provide you with an opportunity to problem solve using statistical formulas. Finally, we will give you an opportunity to practice what you have learned through a final project. Note: We recommend viewing videos in full-screen mode by clicking the double arrow in the lower right hand corner of your screen.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.16%
- 4 stars18.63%
- 3 stars3.08%
- 2 stars0.69%
- 1 star0.41%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROBLEM SOLVING WITH EXCEL
Good Course! However, a few errors in the exercises; regardless, they made me better in the end. A few minor issues with poor video/audio quality on the exercises. Still, a worthwhile course.
Some questions in the cumulative exercise should be phrased in a more "lay man" manner. I don't seem to understand the question(s) at times. Overall still a very good learning journey for me
This course was really informative and motivated the learner to practice everything practically. There was some audio problem in some of the lectures though which could be improved.
Really useful training, lot's of meaningful functions (vlookup, index(match) & text functions). Good to learn formulas in english too and get familiar with them (I was french Excel user).
About the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
If you are a PwC Employee, gain access to the PwC Specialization and Courses for free using the instructions on Vantage.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.