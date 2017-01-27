About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Pivot Table
  • Data Cleansing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Overview of Excel

Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

vLookups and Data Cleansing

Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Logical Functions & Pivot Tables

Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

More Advanced Formulas

About the Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach Specialization

Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach

